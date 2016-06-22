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Poster of Deti protiv volshebnikov
1.2
Deti protiv volshebnikov - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Deti protiv volshebnikov
1.2

Deti protiv volshebnikov

, 2016
Deti protiv volshebnikov
Russia / Animation, Children's / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Deti protiv volshebnikov
1.2
Deti protiv volshebnikov - Trailer
Deti protiv volshebnikov  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Kotenko
Ivan Tsarytsin
Dmitry Umerov
Pyotr Tikhogromov
Valeriya Migalina
Nadya Eropkina
Sergey Shastin
Geronda
Eduard Brioni
Arseniy
Alexandr Kudrinskiy
Ierey
Ruslan Askerov
Leo
Evgeniy Kirikov
Nachalnik
Oleg Lebedev-Bovolskiy
Proveryayushiy
Nikita Asheulov
Lyosha Prolyotov
Director Georgiy Skomorovskiy
Writer Georgiy Skomorovskiy, Nikos Zervas
Composer Yuriy Akulinin, Mikhail Spelnik
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 22 June 2016
Release date
22 June 2016 Russia
22 June 2016 Kazakhstan
22 June 2016 Ukraine
Budget $3,000,000
Also known as
Deti protiv volshebnikov, Kids Against the Sorcerers, Дети против волшебников

Cartoon rating

1.2
Rate 14 votes
1.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Deti protiv volshebnikov - Trailer
Deti protiv volshebnikov Trailer
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Quotes

Nachalnik If there is no faith, there is no safety. You have to believe in your fatherland, your home country. Believe in the good and in god.
Ivan Tsarytsin Just believing? That's all?
Nachalnik Just believing. That's completely enough. And it's also good to follow the traditions.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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