1.2Deti protiv volshebnikov
Deti protiv volshebnikov, 2016
Russia / Animation, Children's / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Kotenko
Ivan Tsarytsin
Dmitry Umerov
Pyotr Tikhogromov
Valeriya Migalina
Nadya Eropkina
Sergey Shastin
Geronda
Eduard Brioni
Arseniy
Alexandr Kudrinskiy
Ierey
Ruslan Askerov
Leo
Evgeniy Kirikov
Nachalnik
Oleg Lebedev-Bovolskiy
Proveryayushiy
Nikita Asheulov
Lyosha Prolyotov
Director Georgiy Skomorovskiy
Writer Georgiy Skomorovskiy, Nikos Zervas
Composer Yuriy Akulinin, Mikhail Spelnik
Animated film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 22 June 2016
Release date
|22 June 2016
|Russia
|22 June 2016
|Kazakhstan
|22 June 2016
|Ukraine
Budget $3,000,000
Also known as
Deti protiv volshebnikov, Kids Against the Sorcerers, Дети против волшебников
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
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