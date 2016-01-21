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Poster of Fado
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Fado
5.7

Fado

, 2016
Fado
Germany, Portugal / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fado
5.7

Synopsis

Young doctor Fabian travels to Lisbon to win back his ex-girlfriend Doro. While the two of them are gradually getting closer again they are being haunted by their fears. Fabian's jealousy once again puts their relationship to the test.

Cast

Golo Euler
Fabian
Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer
Doro
Albano Jerónimo
Albano Jerónimo
Francisco
Pirjo Lonka
Anita
Duarte Grilo
Nuno
Isabel Abreu
Maria
Suzana Borges
Patricia Saramago
Rui Morisson
Ricardo Costa
José Lopes
Homeless man
Director Jonas Rothlaender
Writer Sebastian Bleyl, Jonas Rothlaender
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 21 January 2016
Release date
1 September 2016 Germany
Production Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB), Primeira Idade, StickUp Filmproduktion
Also known as
Fado, 愛の臨界

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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