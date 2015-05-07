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Poster of The Ground We Won
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Ground We Won
7.9

The Ground We Won

, 2015
The Ground We Won
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Ground We Won
7.9
Director Christopher Pryor
Composer David Long
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 7 May 2015
Release date
7 May 2015 New Zealand
Also known as
The Ground We Won, Võidetud maa, Zdobyte pole

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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