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7.9
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The Ground We Won
7.9
The Ground We Won
, 2015
The Ground We Won
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
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Similar
7.9
Director
Christopher Pryor
Composer
David Long
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
7 May 2015
Release date
7 May 2015
New Zealand
Also known as
The Ground We Won, Võidetud maa, Zdobyte pole
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
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