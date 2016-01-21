Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of LenaLove
6.0
Kinoafisha Films LenaLove
6.0

LenaLove

, 2016
LenaLove
Germany / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of LenaLove
6.0

Cast

Emilia Schüle
Emilia Schüle
Lena
Jannik Schümann
Jannik Schümann
Tim
Kyra Sophia Kahre
Nicole
Sina Tkotsch
Stella
Anna Bederke
Anna Bederke
Sandra Borgmann
Sandra Borgmann
Judith
Felix Schmidt-Knopp
Axel
Georg Böhm
Bernd
Andrea Wenzl
Claudia
Veit Stübner
Schuldirektor
Thomas Niehaus
Thomas Niehaus
Lehrer
Director Florian Gaag
Writer Florian Gaag
Composer Richard Ruzicka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 21 January 2016
Release date
22 September 2016 Germany
Production Rafkin Film Produktion, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
LenaLove, Disparitia Lenei, Lanelove, Lena armastus, Любовь Лены, リーナ・ラブ, 黎娜需要愛

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for LenaLove

Jugend ohne Gott - Ein Film über die Liebe
Jugend ohne Gott - Ein Film über die Liebe Drama
2017, Germany
5.0
Beautiful Disaster
Beautiful Disaster Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
6.0
Through My Window
Through My Window Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, Spain
6.0
Dream Factory
Dream Factory Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2019, Germany
7.0
Dem Horizont so nah / Close to the horizon
Dem Horizont so nah / Close to the horizon Romantic
2019, Germany
7.0
In My Room
In My Room Drama
2018, Germany / Italy
6.0
The Time Traveler's Wife
The Time Traveler's Wife Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
7.0
Wholetrain
Wholetrain Drama
2006, Germany / Poland
7.0
Verfehlung
Verfehlung Drama
2015, Germany
6.0
Lollipop Monster
Lollipop Monster Drama
2011, Germany
6.0
Cortex
Cortex Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more