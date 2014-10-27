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6.1
Kinoafisha
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As You Were
6.1
As You Were
, 2014
As You Were
Singapore / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Josh Lai
Guohui
Eshley Gao
Cheryl Chitty Tan
Jerome Chee
Cheryl Chitty Tan
Director
Jiekai Liao
Writer
Jiekai Liao
Composer
Matthew James Kelly
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Singapore
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
27 October 2014
Release date
9 December 2014
Singapore
Also known as
As You Were, あの頃のように, 明日歌
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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