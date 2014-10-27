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Poster of As You Were
6.1
Kinoafisha Films As You Were
6.1

As You Were

, 2014
As You Were
Singapore / Romantic / 18+
Poster of As You Were
6.1

Cast

Josh Lai
Guohui
Eshley Gao
Cheryl Chitty Tan
Jerome Chee
Cheryl Chitty Tan
Director Jiekai Liao
Writer Jiekai Liao
Composer Matthew James Kelly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 27 October 2014
Release date
9 December 2014 Singapore
Also known as
As You Were, あの頃のように, 明日歌

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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