Nigerian RefugeeThis is my testimony... We could no longer stay in Nigeria. Many were dying. Most were bombed... We flee from Nigeria. We ran to the desert. We went Sahara Desert and many died... Raping and killing many people, and we could not stay. We flee to Libya. And Libya was a city of ISIS. And Libya was a place not to stay... On the journey on the sea, 200 passengers died. They got lost to the sea. A boat was carrying 90 passengers. Only 30 were rescued, and the rest died. Today we are alive...
Nigerian RefugeeWe stayed for many weeks in Sahara Desert. Many were dying with hunger. Many were drinking their piss. All to survive... We said, "God, don't let us die in the desert." And we got to Libya, and Libyans would not pity us. They would not save us because we are Africans. And they locked us in their prisons. Many went to prison for one year. Many went to prison for six years. Many died in their prison. Libyan prison was very terrible. No food in the prison. Every day beating, no water and many of us escape. And today we are here! And God rescue us...
Pietro BartoloThe Mediterranean is not a sea that divides, but a sea that unites. It unites peoples, continents, it unites different lands, it unites these people who bring us new experiences. They bring us their culture, but also their kindness, because these are good people and they are not sick. They're not terrorists, and they don't want to steal anyone's job. They just want some peace, to live with dignity, without the fear of dying from one moment to the next.
Pietro BartoloIt is the duty of every human being to help these people.
