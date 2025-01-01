Nigerian Refugee This is my testimony... We could no longer stay in Nigeria. Many were dying. Most were bombed... We flee from Nigeria. We ran to the desert. We went Sahara Desert and many died... Raping and killing many people, and we could not stay. We flee to Libya. And Libya was a city of ISIS. And Libya was a place not to stay. We cried on our knees, 'What shall we do?' The mountains could not hide us. The people could not hide us. And we ran to the sea. On the journey on the sea, 200 passengers died. They got lost to the sea. A boat was carrying 90 passengers. Only 30 were rescued, and the rest died. Today we are alive...