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Poster of A Common Thread
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Common Thread
6.9

A Common Thread

, 2004
Brodeuses
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Common Thread
6.9

Synopsis

Claire (Nymark), an unmarried pregnant teenager, finds an odd relation in Madame Mélikian (Ascaride), an older woman grieving over the death of her son.

Cast

Lola Naymark
Claire Moutiers
Ariane Ascaride
Ariane Ascaride
Mme. Mélikian
Jackie Berroyer
Jackie Berroyer
M. Lescuyer
Thomas Laroppe
Guillaume
Marie Felix
Lucile
Anne Canovas
Mme. Lescuyer
Marina Tomé
Gynecologist
Élisabeth Commelin
Mme. Moutiers
Christophe Hatey
Butcher
François Noël
Bike Guy
Director Éléonore Faucher
Writer Gaëlle Macé, Éléonore Faucher
Composer Michael Galasso
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 14 May 2004
Release date
14 May 2004 France
19 May 2005 Germany 0
27 May 2005 USA
Budget €1,632,286
Worldwide Gross $1,818,293
Production Sombrero Productions, Mallia Films, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Brodeuses, A Common Thread, Broderier, Brodeuses: A Common Thread, Die Perlenstickerinnen, Bordadeiras, Bordadoras, Brodeuse, Dantelăresele, Jedwabna opowieść, Koruompelijat, La trama de la vida, Las bordadoras, Le ricamatrici, Összefonódva, Sequins, Vezilje, Κεντήστρες, Бродировачки, Вышивальщицы, クレールの刺繍

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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