Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Girl Asleep
6.2
Girl Asleep
, 2015
Girl Asleep
Australia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Filming locations
6.2
Synopsis
The world is closing in on Greta Driscoll. On the cusp of turning fifteen she can't bear to leave her childhood, it contains all the things that give her comfort in this incomprehensible new world.
Expand
Cast
Bethany Whitmore
Greta
Harrison Feldman
Elliott
Amber McMahon
Frozen Woman
Eamon Farren
Benoit Tremet
Tilda Cobham-Hervey
The Huldra
Matthew Whittet
Abject Man
Imogen Archer
Genevieve
Maiah Stewardson
Jade
Fiona Dawson
Amber
Grace Dawson
Sapphire
Director
Rosemary Myers
Writer
Matthew Whittet
Composer
Harry Covill
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
20 October 2015
Release date
8 September 2016
Australia
6 April 2017
Brazil
10 November 2016
Denmark
22 March 2017
France
28 April 2017
Spain
Budget
1,500,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross
$64,056
Production
Windmill Theatre, Soft Tread Enterprises, Adelaide Film Festival
Also known as
Girl Asleep, Az alvó lány, Fantastic birthday, Fata adormita, La chica dormida, Muchacha dormida, O Sonho de Greta, Uinuv kaunitar, Uśpiona dziewczyna, Девушка пробуждается
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Girl Asleep
Lion
Drama
2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree