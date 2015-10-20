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Poster of Girl Asleep
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Girl Asleep
6.2

Girl Asleep

, 2015
Girl Asleep
Australia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Girl Asleep
6.2

Synopsis

The world is closing in on Greta Driscoll. On the cusp of turning fifteen she can't bear to leave her childhood, it contains all the things that give her comfort in this incomprehensible new world.

Cast

Bethany Whitmore
Greta
Harrison Feldman
Elliott
Amber McMahon
Frozen Woman
Eamon Farren
Eamon Farren
Benoit Tremet
Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey
The Huldra
Matthew Whittet
Abject Man
Imogen Archer
Genevieve
Maiah Stewardson
Jade
Fiona Dawson
Amber
Grace Dawson
Sapphire
Director Rosemary Myers
Writer Matthew Whittet
Composer Harry Covill
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 20 October 2015
Release date
8 September 2016 Australia
6 April 2017 Brazil
10 November 2016 Denmark
22 March 2017 France
28 April 2017 Spain
Budget 1,500,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $64,056
Production Windmill Theatre, Soft Tread Enterprises, Adelaide Film Festival
Also known as
Girl Asleep, Az alvó lány, Fantastic birthday, Fata adormita, La chica dormida, Muchacha dormida, O Sonho de Greta, Uinuv kaunitar, Uśpiona dziewczyna, Девушка пробуждается

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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