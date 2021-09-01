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Poster of The Black Orchid
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Black Orchid
6.4

The Black Orchid

, 1958
The Black Orchid
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Black Orchid
6.4

Cast

Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Rose Bianco
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Frank Valente
Peter Mark Richman
Noble
Virginia Vincent
Alma Gallo
Frank Puglia
Henry Gallo
Jimmy Baird
Ralph Bianco
Naomi Stevens
Guilia Gallo
Whit Bissell
Mr. Harmon
Robert Carricart
Priest
Joe Di Reda
Joe
Director Martin Ritt
Writer Joseph Stefano
Composer Alessandro Cicognini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 3 September 1958
Release date
3 September 1958 Italy
12 February 1959 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Black Orchid, Orquídea negra, Den sorte orkidé, Die schwarze Orchidee, L'orchidée noire, A Orquídea Negra, Crna orhideja, Czarna orchidea, De zwarte orchidee, Den svarta orkidén, Fekete orchidea, Juodoji orchideja, La orquídea negra, Musta orkidea, O mavros krinos, Orchidea nera, Vahşi Çiçek, Черная орхидея, 黒い蘭

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Frank Valente Working at night? Even God doesn't work at night.
Rose Bianco To make a living people do many things God doesn't do.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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