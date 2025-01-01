Menu
Fast & Furious 9 Movie Quotes

Tej Feels like we looking for Where's Waldo in Harry Potter world.
Otto Spoiled rich pricks run the world.
Dominic Toretto Be precise in life. It makes all the difference.
Otto Okay, listen up! I want 50 of the best men! I want guns! I want wheels, freaking X-wing fighters-- I don't care! The Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca if you can get ahold of him. Money's no object. Go.
[snaps fingers]
Cipher [bluntly] Qasar Khan.
Jakob [looking puzzled] What?
Cipher [with a sly grin] Genghis Khan's little brother.
Cipher [beat] Nobody's heard of him either.
Roman [the team speeds past a sign that reads "PELIGRO - MINAS, 1 km"] PELIGRO - MINAS, what does that mean?
Dominic Toretto Tej, how fast do we gotta go to clear 'em?
Tej Please, don't tell me you're thinkin' what I think you're thinkin'...
Roman Why? What does PELIGRO - MINAS mean?
Dominic Toretto Tej, how fast?
Tej I don't know man!
Roman Somebody answer me -- what does PELIGRO - MINAS mean?
Ramsey PELIGRO - MINAS means DANGER - LANDMINES!
Roman WHAT?
Tej As long as we obey the laws of physics, we'll be fine.
Jakob [from the trailer]
[to his older brother]
Jakob All my life I've lived in your shadow... Now you're gonna dwell in mine.
Cipher [staring intently at Jakob's facial features]
[intrigued]
Cipher Well that's quite a distinct chin you've got there Jakob
[Jakob is stoic as she leans in closer]
Cipher I knew you Toretto's had mixed bloodlines...
[slight smile... as he shows disdain]
Cipher ... But I never detected/expected a Nordic trait.
Earl All right, we're passing 50,000 feet! Time to get ready, boys.
Roman What we supposed to be doing with these old-ass suits that ain't been used since World War I?
Tej Oh, I'm sorry, "Astronauts 'R' Us" was closed for shopping today. Listen, these suits are just like space suits. They both account for pressure differential. Only thing is we may blow up like balloons just a little bit. That's the only difference.
Roman What?
Sean We just hit the launch altitude. You guys ready for a five count?
Roman No, man! I'm barely ready to go scuba diving in this old-ass thing.
Tej Don't listen to him. We ready!
Roman "We"?
Tej Yes, I said "we"! I thought you was invincible! Let's see how "invincible" your black ass is after this... punch it!
Roman No! Tej!
[the Pontiac Fiero is rocket-propelled into orbit]
Jakob You know the only good thing to come from Dad dying? If he hadn't, I'd have spent my entire life in your shadow. And now you're gonna spend the rest of yours living in mine.
Dominic Toretto Only good thing about Dad dying... was he didn't have to watch what you became. You never deserved the Toretto name.
Jakob You think you knew Dad, huh? What, 'cause you were his favorite? You don't know shit!
[pause]
Jakob Okay? You want the truth? Dad died cause he was trying to throw that race. We were in deep debt. Cause of how he felt about you, he had to ask me for help. How was I supposed to know that car was gonna blow?
Dominic Toretto A good son would've said no. And a real brother would've come to me.
Jakob Come to you? He made me promise you would never find out. And through all of it... I kept that promise.
Buddy The worst thing you can do to a Toretto is take away their family. That's what you did to Jakob. You've got people who love you, count on you, care for you. He ain't got no one. You get in his way, this ain't gonna end until one of you guys are in the ground.
Dominic Toretto I know you did the best you could, Buddy. But we both know he's about to cause a lot of hurt.
Buddy I did my best to take care of Jakob. But I'm no Jack Toretto. You've got to make peace with the past if you... if you want hope for the future.
[at the Jahn jet propulsion site]
Sean Y'all seen ten-second cars? Well, say hello to the two-second car.
[pulls back a cover sheet to reveal a modified Pontiac Fiero with rockets]
Tej Is that a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket engine?
Earl Impressive, I know.
Tej No. No, that's not impressive.
Dominic Toretto I watched my father burn to death. I can still remember him screaming. The people who were there said my father died long before the tanks blew. They said it was me that was screaming.
Jakob Otto, there's something you should know.
Otto Yeah, go on. Lay it on me, dude.
Jakob You're a spoiled rich prick, and I'm gonna kill you.
Otto Oh, man, I am so sorry. No one told you, huh? Spoiled rich pricks run the world.
Sean Please don't tell me you're still running launch simulations.
Earl Virgin Galactic launched at 36,000 feet. The space shuttle tests around 50,000 feet. Our last test run with this load means we'll have to go higher... way higher! If we don't get them high enough, these guys are gonna be pancakes at IHOP before the coffee even gets to the table.
Tej [from over the comm] Hey! We can still hear you!
Cipher Your Chin It's Distinctive
[brooding Jakob glares stoically at her]
Cipher I Know The Toretto's Have Quite The Mixed Bloodlines
[Cipher leers at Jakob]
Cipher But I Never Detected A Nordic Strain
[Jakob stares daggers at her]
