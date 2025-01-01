OttoOkay, listen up! I want 50 of the best men! I want guns! I want wheels, freaking X-wing fighters-- I don't care! The Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca if you can get ahold of him. Money's no object. Go.
JakobAll my life I've lived in your shadow... Now you're gonna dwell in mine.
Cipher[staring intently at Jakob's facial features]
[intrigued]
CipherWell that's quite a distinct chin you've got there Jakob
[Jakob is stoic as she leans in closer]
CipherI knew you Toretto's had mixed bloodlines...
[slight smile... as he shows disdain]
Cipher... But I never detected/expected a Nordic trait.
EarlAll right, we're passing 50,000 feet! Time to get ready, boys.
RomanWhat we supposed to be doing with these old-ass suits that ain't been used since World War I?
TejOh, I'm sorry, "Astronauts 'R' Us" was closed for shopping today. Listen, these suits are just like space suits. They both account for pressure differential. Only thing is we may blow up like balloons just a little bit. That's the only difference.
[the Pontiac Fiero is rocket-propelled into orbit]
JakobYou know the only good thing to come from Dad dying? If he hadn't, I'd have spent my entire life in your shadow. And now you're gonna spend the rest of yours living in mine.
Dominic TorettoOnly good thing about Dad dying... was he didn't have to watch what you became. You never deserved the Toretto name.
JakobYou think you knew Dad, huh? What, 'cause you were his favorite? You don't know shit!
[pause]
JakobOkay? You want the truth? Dad died cause he was trying to throw that race. We were in deep debt. Cause of how he felt about you, he had to ask me for help. How was I supposed to know that car was gonna blow?
Dominic TorettoA good son would've said no. And a real brother would've come to me.
JakobCome to you? He made me promise you would never find out. And through all of it... I kept that promise.
BuddyThe worst thing you can do to a Toretto is take away their family. That's what you did to Jakob. You've got people who love you, count on you, care for you. He ain't got no one. You get in his way, this ain't gonna end until one of you guys are in the ground.
Dominic TorettoI know you did the best you could, Buddy. But we both know he's about to cause a lot of hurt.
BuddyI did my best to take care of Jakob. But I'm no Jack Toretto. You've got to make peace with the past if you... if you want hope for the future.
[at the Jahn jet propulsion site]
SeanY'all seen ten-second cars? Well, say hello to the two-second car.
[pulls back a cover sheet to reveal a modified Pontiac Fiero with rockets]
TejIs that a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket engine?
JakobYou're a spoiled rich prick, and I'm gonna kill you.
OttoOh, man, I am so sorry. No one told you, huh? Spoiled rich pricks run the world.
SeanPlease don't tell me you're still running launch simulations.
EarlVirgin Galactic launched at 36,000 feet. The space shuttle tests around 50,000 feet. Our last test run with this load means we'll have to go higher... way higher! If we don't get them high enough, these guys are gonna be pancakes at IHOP before the coffee even gets to the table.
Tej[from over the comm]Hey! We can still hear you!