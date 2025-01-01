Jakob You know the only good thing to come from Dad dying? If he hadn't, I'd have spent my entire life in your shadow. And now you're gonna spend the rest of yours living in mine.

Dominic Toretto Only good thing about Dad dying... was he didn't have to watch what you became. You never deserved the Toretto name.

Jakob You think you knew Dad, huh? What, 'cause you were his favorite? You don't know shit!

[pause]

Jakob Okay? You want the truth? Dad died cause he was trying to throw that race. We were in deep debt. Cause of how he felt about you, he had to ask me for help. How was I supposed to know that car was gonna blow?

Dominic Toretto A good son would've said no. And a real brother would've come to me.