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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Thank You for Playing
7.1
Thank You for Playing
, 2015
Thank You for Playing
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
When Ryan and Amy Green learned that their baby son Joel's rare cancer was terminal, Ryan, an indie game developer, found solace in the only creative outlet he knew: a video game, the critically acclaimed "That Dragon, Cancer."
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Cast
Amy Green
Self
Ryan Green
Self
Josh Larson
Self
Director
Malika Zouhali-Worrall
,
David Osit
Writer
David Osit
,
Malika Zouhali-Worrall
Composer
David Osit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
17 April 2015
Release date
17 April 2015
USA
Production
Kinematic Films
Also known as
Thank You for Playing, Hvala što ste igrali
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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