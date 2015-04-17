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Poster of Thank You for Playing
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Thank You for Playing
7.1

Thank You for Playing

, 2015
Thank You for Playing
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Thank You for Playing
7.1

Synopsis

When Ryan and Amy Green learned that their baby son Joel's rare cancer was terminal, Ryan, an indie game developer, found solace in the only creative outlet he knew: a video game, the critically acclaimed "That Dragon, Cancer."

Cast

Amy Green
Self
Ryan Green
Self
Josh Larson
Self
Director Malika Zouhali-Worrall, David Osit
Writer David Osit, Malika Zouhali-Worrall
Composer David Osit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 17 April 2015
Release date
17 April 2015 USA
Production Kinematic Films
Also known as
Thank You for Playing, Hvala što ste igrali

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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