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LeF
LeF
, 2016
Russia / Documentary, Biography / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Leonid Fedorov
Director
Dmitriy Lavrinenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
2 June 2016
Release date
2 June 2016
Russia
16+
2 June 2016
Kazakhstan
2 June 2016
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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