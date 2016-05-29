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Poster of The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger
6.7

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger

, 2016
The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger
6.7

Cast

John Berger
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Ben Lerner
Colin MacCabe
Christopher Roth
Akshi Singh
Director Bartek Dziadosz, Tilda Swinton, Colin MacCabe, Christopher Roth
Writer Ben Lerner, Tilda Swinton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 23 June 2017
World premiere 29 May 2016
Release date
29 May 2016 Russia 16+
23 June 2017 Great Britain
29 May 2016 Kazakhstan
29 May 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $61,267
Production The Derek Jarman Lab
Also known as
The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger, Pory roku w Quincy: Cztery portrety Johna Bergera, Οι εποχές στο Κενσί: Τέσσερα πορτρέτα του Τζον Μπέρτζερ, 昆西四季

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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