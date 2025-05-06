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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Mister Iks
7.1
Mister Iks
, 1958
Mister Iks
USSR / Romantic, Musical, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.1
Cast
Georg Ots
Mister X
Marina Yurasova
Theodora Verdier
Anatoly Korolkevich
Baron
Zoya Vinogradova
Marie
Nikolai Kashirsky
Toni
Glikeriya Bogdanova-Chesnokova
Karolina
Grigori Yaron
Pelikan
Oskar Lind
Poisson
Dmitriy Volosov
Circus Manager
Tatyana Bogdanova
Theodora Verdier
Director
Yuly Khmelnitsky
Writer
Olga Fadeyeva
,
Yuly Khmelnitsky
,
Nora Rubinshtein
Composer
Emmerich Kálmán
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
2 May 1958
Release date
2 May 1958
Russia
6+
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mister Iks, Mister X, Mister X., Мистер Икс
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
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Showtimes
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