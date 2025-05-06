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Poster of Mister Iks
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Mister Iks
7.1

Mister Iks

, 1958
Mister Iks
USSR / Romantic, Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Mister Iks
7.1

Cast

Georg Ots
Mister X
Marina Yurasova
Theodora Verdier
Anatoly Korolkevich
Baron
Zoya Vinogradova
Marie
Nikolai Kashirsky
Toni
Glikeriya Bogdanova-Chesnokova
Karolina
Grigori Yaron
Pelikan
Oskar Lind
Poisson
Dmitriy Volosov
Circus Manager
Tatyana Bogdanova
Theodora Verdier
Director Yuly Khmelnitsky
Writer Olga Fadeyeva, Yuly Khmelnitsky, Nora Rubinshtein
Composer Emmerich Kálmán
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 2 May 1958
Release date
2 May 1958 Russia 6+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mister Iks, Mister X, Mister X., Мистер Икс

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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