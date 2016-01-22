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Poster of Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
7.5

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

, 2016
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
USA, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
7.5

Synopsis

An examination of the life and work of the revered and controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

Cast

Debbie Harry
Fran Lebowitz
Fran Lebowitz
Robert Mapplethorpe
Self
Paul Martino
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields
Nancy Rooney
Self
Harry Mapplethorpe
Self
George Stack
Self
Philip Gefter
Self
Fern Logan
Self
Michelle Brunnick
Self
Harry McCue
Self
Director Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato
Composer David Benjamin Steinberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 24 September 2016
World premiere 22 January 2016
Release date
28 May 2016 Russia 16+
16 June 2016 Denmark
28 May 2016 Kazakhstan
21 June 2018 South Korea
28 May 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $62,587
Production Film Manufacturers, HBO Documentary Films, World of Wonder Productions
Also known as
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Mapplethorpe: A fényművész, Mapplethorpe: Olhe as Fotografias, Mapplethorpe: Spójrzcie na zdjęcia, Mapplethorpe: Vejam as Imagens, Mepltorp: Gledaj fotografije, Μέιπλθορπ: Κοίτα τις εικόνες, Мейпълторп: Поглед към снимките, Мэпплторп: Только полюбуйтесь

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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