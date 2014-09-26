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6.8
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Capital C
6.8
Capital C
, 2014
Capital C
Germany, USA / Documentary / 18+
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Similar
6.8
Synopsis
CAPITAL C is the first documentary about crowdfunding. It follows the hopes and dreams as well as the fears and pitfalls of a whole new generation of independent creators, who reach out to the crowd in order to change their lives forever.
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Cast
Zach Crain
Brian Fargo
Jackson Robinson
Director
Jørg M. Kundinger
,
Timon Birkhofer
Writer
Jørg M. Kundinger
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
26 September 2014
World premiere
26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014
Russia
16+
24 September 2015
Germany
26 September 2014
Kazakhstan
26 September 2014
Ukraine
Production
Father&Sun, Myra Productions
Also known as
Capital C, Il capitale C, La revolución del Crowdfunding, Vallankumouksellinen joukkorahoitus
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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