Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Capital C
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Capital C
6.8

Capital C

, 2014
Capital C
Germany, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Capital C
6.8

Synopsis

CAPITAL C is the first documentary about crowdfunding. It follows the hopes and dreams as well as the fears and pitfalls of a whole new generation of independent creators, who reach out to the crowd in order to change their lives forever.

Cast

Zach Crain
Brian Fargo
Jackson Robinson
Director Jørg M. Kundinger, Timon Birkhofer
Writer Jørg M. Kundinger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 September 2014
World premiere 26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014 Russia 16+
24 September 2015 Germany
26 September 2014 Kazakhstan
26 September 2014 Ukraine
Production Father&Sun, Myra Productions
Also known as
Capital C, Il capitale C, La revolución del Crowdfunding, Vallankumouksellinen joukkorahoitus

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more