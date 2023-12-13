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Poster of Aparajito
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Aparajito
8.3

Aparajito

, 1957
Aparajito
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Aparajito
8.3

Synopsis

Following his father's death, a boy leaves home to study in Calcutta, while his mother must face a life alone.

Cast

Kamala Adhikari
Mokshada
Lalchand Banerjee
Lahiri
Kali Banerjee
Kathak
Kanu Banerjee
Harihar Ray
Pinaki Sengupta
Apu (young)
Smaran Ghosal
Apu - adolescent
Rani Bala
Teliginni
Karuna Banerjee
Sarbojaya Ray
Panchanan Bhattacharya
Debabrata Chakraborty
Director Satyajit Ray
Writer Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, Satyajit Ray, Kanailal Basu
Composer Ravi Shankar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1957
Online premiere 10 May 2020
World premiere 11 October 1956
Release date
11 December 1957 France
11 October 1956 India
28 November 1970 Japan G
22 September 2022 South Korea 15
11 October 1956 Sweden 7
Worldwide Gross $135,257
Production Epic Productions
Also known as
Aparajito, The Unvanquished, L'invaincu, A legyőzhetetlen, Aparajito (El invencible), Aparajito (The Unvanquished), Aparajito: El invicto, Apu 2: The Unvanquished, Apus Weg ins Leben - 2.: Der Unbesiegbare, Den obesegrade, Den ubeseirede, Den ubesejrede, Der Unbesiegte, El invencible, El invicto, L'invicte, L'invitto, Nepobedivi, Nieugięty, O Invencível, O Invicto, The Apu Trilogy Part 2, Voittamaton, Yenilmez, Ο ανίκητος, Непокоренный, अपराजितो, 大河のうた, 大河之歌, O anikitos, 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부: 불굴의 인간, De ubesejrede, 아푸 2 - 불굴의 인간, 아푸 제2부 - 불굴의 인간, Apu Trilogy 2: The Unvanquished, De ubeseirede, 아푸 2부 - 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부 - 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부: 아파라지토

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Sarbojaya Ray What is there at Keoratola?
Apu [sleepily] Burning hot...
Sarbojaya Ray What?
Apu They have cremations.
Sarbojaya Ray I see... I hope you're careful on the roads. When are your finals? After that you can get a job and I'll stay with you. Will you have me? Will that ever be, I wonder? Who knows how long one has to live? Suppose I fall seriously ill... I'm not so well as I used to be. In the evenings I'm often feverish, I've no appetite. I thought of telling you... but I couldn't. I don't suppose you'd leave college to look after me, would you? Would you use your earnings to pay for me to have treatment? Why don't you answer me... Apu!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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