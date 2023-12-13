Aparajito, The Unvanquished, L'invaincu, A legyőzhetetlen, Aparajito (El invencible), Aparajito (The Unvanquished), Aparajito: El invicto, Apu 2: The Unvanquished, Apus Weg ins Leben - 2.: Der Unbesiegbare, Den obesegrade, Den ubeseirede, Den ubesejrede, Der Unbesiegte, El invencible, El invicto, L'invicte, L'invitto, Nepobedivi, Nieugięty, O Invencível, O Invicto, The Apu Trilogy Part 2, Voittamaton, Yenilmez, Ο ανίκητος, Непокоренный, अपराजितो, 大河のうた, 大河之歌, O anikitos, 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부: 불굴의 인간, De ubesejrede, 아푸 2 - 불굴의 인간, 아푸 제2부 - 불굴의 인간, Apu Trilogy 2: The Unvanquished, De ubeseirede, 아푸 2부 - 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부 - 아파라지토, 아푸 제2부: 아파라지토
Film rating
8.3
Rate10 votes
8.2IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Sarbojaya RayWhat is there at Keoratola?
Apu[sleepily]Burning hot...
Sarbojaya RayWhat?
ApuThey have cremations.
Sarbojaya RayI see... I hope you're careful on the roads. When are your finals? After that you can get a job and I'll stay with you. Will you have me? Will that ever be, I wonder? Who knows how long one has to live? Suppose I fall seriously ill... I'm not so well as I used to be. In the evenings I'm often feverish, I've no appetite. I thought of telling you... but I couldn't. I don't suppose you'd leave college to look after me, would you? Would you use your earnings to pay for me to have treatment? Why don't you answer me... Apu!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.