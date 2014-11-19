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The Shore Break
6.5
The Shore Break
, 2014
The Shore Break
South Africa / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
6.5
Director
Ryley Grunenwald
Writer
Ryley Grunenwald
Composer
Joel Assaizky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Africa
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
19 November 2014
Release date
19 November 2014
Netherlands
Also known as
The Shore Break
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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