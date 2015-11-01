Menu
7.1
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Waiting for B.
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
A group of Beyoncé's fans camped-out for two months to be the first in line for her 2013 concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This film is an intimate portrait of the these fans and their day-to-day lives in camp and off.
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 November 2015
Release date
2 March 2017
Brazil
Production
Popcon - Pop Content Films, Videosfera
Also known as
Waiting for B., Čekajući Bjonse, Czekajac na B
Director
Paulo Cesar Toledo
Abigail Spindel
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
7.1
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
