Rating
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Waiting for B.

Waiting for B
Synopsis

A group of Beyoncé's fans camped-out for two months to be the first in line for her 2013 concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This film is an intimate portrait of the these fans and their day-to-day lives in camp and off.
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 November 2015
2 March 2017 Brazil
Production Popcon - Pop Content Films, Videosfera
Also known as
Waiting for B., Čekajući Bjonse, Czekajac na B
Director
Paulo Cesar Toledo
Abigail Spindel
7.1
7.1 Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
