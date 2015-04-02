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Poster of Parque Lenin
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Parque Lenin
7.3

Parque Lenin

, 2014
Parque Lenin
Cuba, France, Mexico / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Parque Lenin
7.3

Cast

Yesuán González López
Antoin Herrera López
Karla Lopez Kessel
Director Itziar Leemans, Carlos Mignon
Writer Itziar Leemans, Carlos Mignon
Composer Immanuel Miralda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cuba / France / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 2 April 2015
Release date
2 April 2015 Switzerland
Also known as
Parque Lenin

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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