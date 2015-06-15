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Poster of The Escort
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Escort
5.5

The Escort

, 2015
The Escort
USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Escort
5.5

Synopsis

Desperate for a good story, a sex-addicted journalist throws himself into the world of high-class escorts when he starts following a Stanford-educated prostitute.

Cast

Lyndsy Fonseca
Lyndsy Fonseca
Natalie
Michael Doneger
Mitch
Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell
Charles
Rachel Resheff
Emily
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis
Dana
Tommy Dewey
Tommy Dewey
JP
Benita Robledo
Allie
Sonya Walger
Sonya Walger
Samantha
Juan Carlos Cantu
Junior
Iqbal Theba
Richard
Director Will Slocombe
Writer Michael Doneger, Brandon Cohen
Composer Rob Barbato
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 15 July 2015
World premiere 15 June 2015
Release date
15 June 2015 Russia 18+
15 June 2015 Kazakhstan
5 November 2015 South Korea
15 June 2015 Ukraine
Production Cloverhill Pictures, Perspective Productions, Skyhook Productions
Also known as
The Escort, A Acompanhante, Acompañante, Gorący materiał, The Escort - Sex Sells., Ескорт, Эскорт, The Escort - Sex Sells, הליווי

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Natalie I read your article, and, well, I think you misquoted me.
Mitch Nobody even knows it's you, just like you asked.
Natalie But there are some lines in here I would have never said.
Mitch Like what?
Natalie 'You see enough unfaithful husbands and you start to get sickened by the whole notion of love. How can you trust men when you see them call their wives in front of you and say they love them after they just paid for sex? I don't think you can be in my industry and still believe in love. It's like being a scientist and believing in God.'
Mitch Yeah, you definitely said all of that.
Natalie I'd really like you to publish a retraction of that statement and revise it to say; 'You see enough unfaithful husbands and you start to question the notion of love and then when you finally experience it for yourself you see what all the fuss is about and you can't imagine not having that person in your life and you feel like the luckiest person in the world and you would do anything to make them feel the same way about you.'
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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