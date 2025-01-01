Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Movie Quotes
Johannes
And now... I'll take away your faith.
Carl Mørck
You're wasting time. I don't believe in God. I don't believe in anything. Take me instead, Johannes, take me instead.
Johannes
You're rescuing people you've never met. Of course you have faith. I've never met anyone, who's had as much faith as you...
Carl Mørck
The Lord's Disciples believe Jesus was born in Texas. We're obviously dealing with retards.
Johannes
I am the devil's son
[beat]
Johannes
well not his actual son one of his many disciples
Carl Mørck
[on Johannes]
He's Not A Kidnapper... He's A Serial Killer
