Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Movie Quotes

Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Movie Quotes

Johannes And now... I'll take away your faith.
Carl Mørck You're wasting time. I don't believe in God. I don't believe in anything. Take me instead, Johannes, take me instead.
Johannes You're rescuing people you've never met. Of course you have faith. I've never met anyone, who's had as much faith as you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Mørck The Lord's Disciples believe Jesus was born in Texas. We're obviously dealing with retards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johannes I am the devil's son
[beat]
Johannes well not his actual son one of his many disciples
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Mørck [on Johannes] He's Not A Kidnapper... He's A Serial Killer
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more