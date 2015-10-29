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Poster of Koudelka Shooting Holy Land
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Koudelka Shooting Holy Land
6.6

Koudelka Shooting Holy Land

, 2015
Koudelka, Shooting Holy Land
Czechia, Israel, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Koudelka Shooting Holy Land
6.6

Synopsis

A unique insight into the creative genius of Czech photographer Josef Koudelka. Director Baram follows Koudelka on his journey through Israel and Palestine as he searches for the elusive moment in which a photograph emerges.

Cast

Josef Koudelka
Self
Gilad Baram
Self
Abu Ali
Self
Director Gilad Baram
Writer Gilad Baram
Composer Tobias Purfürst
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Israel / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 29 October 2015
Release date
5 January 2017 Czechia
2 October 2017 Italy
Also known as
Koudelka Shooting Holy Land, Koudelka fotografa la Terra Santa, Koudelka fotograferar i Heliga landet, Koudelka fotografuje Svatou zemi, Koudelka Pyhää maata kuvaamassa, Koudelka sihikul püha maa, Куделка на Священній землі, Koudelka: Fotografování Svaté země

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes

Quotes

Koudelka, Josef I grew up behind the wall. For me it was the prison, I was in a cage. So of course I didn't like the Wall but in the same time it is pretty spectacular this Wall.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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