I grew up behind the wall. For me it was the prison, I was in a cage. So of course I didn't like the Wall but in the same time it is pretty spectacular this Wall.

Koudelka, Josef I grew up behind the wall. For me it was the prison, I was in a cage. So of course I didn't like the Wall but in the same time it is pretty spectacular this Wall.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.