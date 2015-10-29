A unique insight into the creative genius of Czech photographer Josef Koudelka. Director Baram follows Koudelka on his journey through Israel and Palestine as he searches for the elusive moment in which a photograph emerges.
Koudelka Shooting Holy Land, Koudelka fotografa la Terra Santa, Koudelka fotograferar i Heliga landet, Koudelka fotografuje Svatou zemi, Koudelka Pyhää maata kuvaamassa, Koudelka sihikul püha maa, Куделка на Священній землі, Koudelka: Fotografování Svaté země
Film rating
6.6
Rate13 votes
Quotes
Koudelka, JosefI grew up behind the wall. For me it was the prison, I was in a cage. So of course I didn't like the Wall but in the same time it is pretty spectacular this Wall.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.