Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Das tapfere Schneiderlein
6.3

Das tapfere Schneiderlein

, 2008
Das tapfere Schneiderlein
Germany / Fantasy, Children's / 18+
6.3

Cast

Kostja Ullmann
Kostja Ullmann
Schneider David
Karoline Schuch
Prinzessin Paula
Axel Milberg
König Ernst
Dirk Martens
Dirk Martens
Hofrat Klaus
Hannelore Hoger
Mus-Bäuerin Hanne
Marleen Lohse
Marleen Lohse
Magd Frederike
Udo Jolly
Kriegsherr Hagen
Jonas Hartmann
Kriegsherr Samuel
Clemens Deindl
Kriegsherr Fritz
Heike Falkenberg
Köchin Anna
Director Christian Theede
Writer Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm, Dieter Bongartz, Leonie Bongartz
Composer Peter W. Schmitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 26 December 2008
Production Ziegler Film & Company, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR)
Also known as
Das tapfere Schneiderlein, Het dappere kleermakertje, A vitéz szabólegény, Drosmīgais skroderītis, Hatot egy csapásra, Hrabri krojač, le più belle fiabe dei fratelli Grimm: Sette in un colpo, Le vaillant petit tailleur, O dzielnym krawczyku, O statečném krejčíkovi, Sechs auf einen Streich: Das tapfere Schneiderlein, Sette in un colpo, Smelý krajčír, Хоробрий кравчик, Храбрый портняжка, Sechs auf einen Streich - Das tapfere Schneiderlein

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more