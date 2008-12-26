ProductionZiegler Film & Company, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR)
Also known as
Das tapfere Schneiderlein, Het dappere kleermakertje, A vitéz szabólegény, Drosmīgais skroderītis, Hatot egy csapásra, Hrabri krojač, le più belle fiabe dei fratelli Grimm: Sette in un colpo, Le vaillant petit tailleur, O dzielnym krawczyku, O statečném krejčíkovi, Sechs auf einen Streich: Das tapfere Schneiderlein, Sette in un colpo, Smelý krajčír, Хоробрий кравчик, Храбрый портняжка, Sechs auf einen Streich - Das tapfere Schneiderlein
Film rating
6.3
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.