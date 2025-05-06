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Poster of Tsarevich Prosha
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Tsarevich Prosha
6.7

Tsarevich Prosha

, 1974
Tsarevich Prosha
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Tsarevich Prosha
6.7

Cast

Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
plut Lutonya
Sergey Martynov
Sergey Martynov
tsarevichProsha
Tatyana Shestakova
Printsessa
Yevgeny Tilicheyev
zlobnyy gertsog Derdidas
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Okh
Aleksandr Beniaminov
bolshebnik Mops
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Berta
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Ataman razboynikov
Anatoly Abramov
Starshiy razboynik
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
korol Katorz Devyatyy
Director Nadezhda Kosheverova
Writer Mikhail Volpin
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 18 November 1974
Release date
18 November 1974 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Tsarevich Prosha, Czarevich Prosha, Zarewitsch Proscha, Царевич Проша

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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