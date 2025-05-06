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6.7
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Tsarevich Prosha
6.7
Tsarevich Prosha
, 1974
Tsarevich Prosha
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Valeriy Zolotukhin
plut Lutonya
Sergey Martynov
tsarevichProsha
Tatyana Shestakova
Printsessa
Yevgeny Tilicheyev
zlobnyy gertsog Derdidas
Valeriy Nosik
Okh
Aleksandr Beniaminov
bolshebnik Mops
Tatyana Pelttser
Berta
Sergey Filippov
Ataman razboynikov
Anatoly Abramov
Starshiy razboynik
Georgy Vitsin
korol Katorz Devyatyy
Director
Nadezhda Kosheverova
Writer
Mikhail Volpin
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1974
World premiere
18 November 1974
Release date
18 November 1974
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Tsarevich Prosha, Czarevich Prosha, Zarewitsch Proscha, Царевич Проша
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
12
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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