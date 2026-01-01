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Leon Dai
Leon Dai Leon Dai
Kinoafisha Persons Leon Dai

Leon Dai

Leon Dai

Date of Birth
27 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che 8.0
Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che (2023)
Reign of Assassins 7.0
Reign of Assassins (2010)
Silk 6.4
Silk (2006)

Filmography

Agent from Above
Agent from Above
Action, Fantasy, Thriller 2026, Taiwan
Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che 8
Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che
Drama 2023, Taiwan
Where's the Dragon? 5.9
Where's the Dragon? Long zai na li
Animation 2016, China
Watch trailer
Reign of Assassins 7
Reign of Assassins Jianyu Jianghu
Action 2010, China
Watch trailer
Silk 6.4
Silk Gui si
Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, Taiwan
Watch trailer
Show more
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