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Filmography
Leon Dai
Leon Dai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leon Dai
Leon Dai
Leon Dai
Date of Birth
27 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che
(2023)
7.0
Reign of Assassins
(2010)
6.4
Silk
(2006)
Filmography
Agent from Above
Action, Fantasy, Thriller
2026, Taiwan
8
Jen hsuan chih jen tsao lang che
Drama
2023, Taiwan
5.9
Where's the Dragon?
Long zai na li
Animation
2016, China
Watch trailer
7
Reign of Assassins
Jianyu Jianghu
Action
2010, China
Watch trailer
6.4
Silk
Gui si
Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, Taiwan
Watch trailer
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