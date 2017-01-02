The Sense of an Ending, Vom Ende einer Geschichte, Känslan av ett slut, Kuin jokin päättyisi, O Sentido do Fim, À l'heure des souvenirs, Cam Giac Khi Ket Thuc, El sentido de un final, El sentit d'un final, Ena kapoio telos, Koniec, Kui on lõpp, L'altra metà della storia, Levél a múltból, Når noget slutter, Tkhousha shel sof, Ένα κάποιο τέλος, Предчувствие конца, ベロニカとの記憶
Film rating
6.4
Rate13 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Tony Webster[Voice over]When you are young you want your emotions to be like the ones you read about in books. You want them to overturn your life and create a new reality. But as that second hand insists on speeding up and time delivers us all too quickly into middle age and then old age, that's when you want something a little milder, don't you? You want your emotions to support your life as it has become. You want them to tell you that everything is going to be okay. And is there anything wrong with that?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.