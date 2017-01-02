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Poster of The Sense of an Ending
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Sense of an Ending
6.4

The Sense of an Ending

, 2016
The Sense of an Ending
Great Britain / Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of The Sense of an Ending
6.4

Synopsis

A man becomes haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his current situation in life.

Cast

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Susie Webster
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Veronica Ford
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer
Sarah Ford
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Tony Webster
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Margaret Webster
Freya Mavor
Freya Mavor
Young Veronica
Edward Holcroft
Edward Holcroft
Jack Ford
Charlotte Rampling
Veronica Ford
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Mr. Hunt
James Wilby
James Wilby
David Ford
Billy Howle
Billy Howle
Young Tony
Director Ritesh Batra
Writer Julian Barnes, Nick Payne
Composer Max Richter, Riopy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 April 2017
World premiere 2 January 2017
Release date
2 January 2017 Russia 12+
29 June 2017 Denmark
4 April 2018 France
14 April 2017 Great Britain
14 September 2017 Greece
1 June 2017 Hong Kong
24 March 2017 India
2 January 2017 Kazakhstan
25 May 2017 Portugal
27 October 2017 Spain
7 April 2017 Sweden
10 March 2017 USA
2 January 2017 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $5,081,495
Production Origin Pictures, BBC Film, CBS Films
Also known as
The Sense of an Ending, Vom Ende einer Geschichte, Känslan av ett slut, Kuin jokin päättyisi, O Sentido do Fim, À l'heure des souvenirs, Cam Giac Khi Ket Thuc, El sentido de un final, El sentit d'un final, Ena kapoio telos, Koniec, Kui on lõpp, L'altra metà della storia, Levél a múltból, Når noget slutter, Tkhousha shel sof, Ένα κάποιο τέλος, Предчувствие конца, ベロニカとの記憶

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Tony Webster [Voice over] When you are young you want your emotions to be like the ones you read about in books. You want them to overturn your life and create a new reality. But as that second hand insists on speeding up and time delivers us all too quickly into middle age and then old age, that's when you want something a little milder, don't you? You want your emotions to support your life as it has become. You want them to tell you that everything is going to be okay. And is there anything wrong with that?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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