Awards and nominations of Lion 2016

Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Original Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2016 Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Gala or Special Presentations
Nominee
