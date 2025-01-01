Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Thriller's Family
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Thriller's Family

Thriller's Family

Thriller's Family 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Budget $2,500,000
Production Russian World Studios
Also known as
Thriller's Family, Семейка Триллера
Director
Vladimir Ustyugov
Vladimir Ustyugov
Cast
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Aleksandr Oleshko
Aleksandr Oleshko
Grigory Siyatvinda
Grigory Siyatvinda
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Thriller's Family
Tri dnya v Moskve 6.1
Tri dnya v Moskve (1974)
Bolshaya rzhaka 2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka (2012)
Moms 6.7
Moms (2012)
S 8 marta, muzhchiny! 5.3
S 8 marta, muzhchiny! (2014)
Tot eshchyo Karloson! 5.4
Tot eshchyo Karloson! (2012)
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad 7.4
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad (1984)
Chestniy razvod 2 6.6
Chestniy razvod 2 (2022)
Otchayannye dolshchiki 5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki (2022)
Chestnyy razvod 5.2
Chestnyy razvod (2021)
Yolki 8 4.0
Yolki 8 (2021)
Lyubovnitsy 5.1
Lyubovnitsy (2019)
Vsyo vklyucheno 2 3.6
Vsyo vklyucheno 2 (2013)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more