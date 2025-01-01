Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Thriller's Family
Thriller's Family
18+
Comedy
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Budget
$2,500,000
Production
Russian World Studios
Also known as
Thriller's Family, Семейка Триллера
Director
Vladimir Ustyugov
Cast
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Svetlana Ivanova
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Aleksandr Oleshko
Grigory Siyatvinda
Similar films for Thriller's Family
6.1
Tri dnya v Moskve
(1974)
2.3
Bolshaya rzhaka
(2012)
6.7
Moms
(2012)
5.3
S 8 marta, muzhchiny!
(2014)
5.4
Tot eshchyo Karloson!
(2012)
7.4
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad
(1984)
6.6
Chestniy razvod 2
(2022)
5.2
Otchayannye dolshchiki
(2022)
5.2
Chestnyy razvod
(2021)
4.0
Yolki 8
(2021)
5.1
Lyubovnitsy
(2019)
3.6
Vsyo vklyucheno 2
(2013)
0.0
