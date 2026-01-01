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Poster of L'ospite
6.4
Kinoafisha Films L'ospite
6.4

L'ospite

, 2015
L'ospite
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of L'ospite
6.4

Synopsis

April 1944. While the civil war raging in Florence, Giovanni Gentile , one of the most famous Italian philosophers , is waiting for a mysterious guest in a villa not far from the city.

Cast

Amerigo Fontani
Luca Guastini
Sonia Coppoli
Alessio Sardelli
Marcellina Ruocco
Gianluca Brundo
Director Ugo Frosi
Writer Ugo Frosi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Movie Factory, Toscana Film Commission
Also known as
L'ospite

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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