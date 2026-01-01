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6.4
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L'ospite
6.4
L'ospite
, 2015
L'ospite
Italy / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
April 1944. While the civil war raging in Florence, Giovanni Gentile , one of the most famous Italian philosophers , is waiting for a mysterious guest in a villa not far from the city.
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Cast
Amerigo Fontani
Luca Guastini
Sonia Coppoli
Alessio Sardelli
Marcellina Ruocco
Gianluca Brundo
Director
Ugo Frosi
Writer
Ugo Frosi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
Movie Factory, Toscana Film Commission
Also known as
L'ospite
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
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