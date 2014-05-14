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Poster of Love Marriage in Kabul
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Love Marriage in Kabul
7.5

Love Marriage in Kabul

, 2014
Love Marriage in Kabul
Australia, Afghanistan / Romantic, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Love Marriage in Kabul
7.5

Cast

Mahboba Rawi
Self
Director Amin Palangi
Writer Amin Palangi
Composer John Gray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / Afghanistan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 14 May 2014
Release date
14 May 2014 Australia
Also known as
Love Marriage in Kabul

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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