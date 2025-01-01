Senator SherwoodDo these animals deserve the same protection given to other species? Or should they just be left to die?
Ian MalcolmHow many times do you have to see the evidence? How many times must the point be made? We're causing our own extinction. Too many red lines have been crossed. And our home has, in fundamental ways, been polluted by avarice and political megalomania. Genetic power has now been unleashed and of course, that's going to be catastrophic. This change was inevitable from the moment we brought the first dinosaur back from extinction. We convince ourselves that sudden change is something that happens outside the normal order of things, like a car crash, or that it's beyond our control, like a fatal illness. We don't conceive of sudden, radical, irrational change as woven into the very fabric of existence. Yet, I can assure you, it most assuredly is. And it's happening now. Humans and dinosaurs are now gonna be force to coexist. These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after. We're gonna have to adjust to new threat that we can't imagine. We've entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World.
Owen Grady[to Claire; joking]If I don't make it back... remember that you're the one that made me come here.
Ian MalcolmAs deeply sad as that would be, we altered the course of natural history. This is a correction.
Senator SherwoodAre you suggestion that the Almighty is taking matters into his own hands?
Ian MalcolmSenator, with all do respect, God's not part of the equation. No. What I mean is that in the last century, we amassed landmark technological power. And we've consistently proven ourselves incapable of handling that power. 80 years ago, who could have predicted nuclear proliferation and then there it was. And now we've got genetic power, so how long is it going to take to spread around the globe and what's going to be done with it? It ain't going to stop with the de-extinction of the dinosaurs.
Ian MalcolmChange is like death. You don't know what it looks like till you're standing at the gates.
Owen Grady[to the Stygimoloch]Hey, buddy. You thinkin' what I'm thinkin'?
Claire Dearing[imprisoned with Owen; watches two dinosaurs, a mother and a child]Do you remember the first time you saw a dinosaur? First time you see them, it's like... a miracle. You read about them in books, you see the bones in museums but you don't really... believe it. They're like myths. And then you see... the first one alive.
Eli MillsYou authorized the creation of the Indominus Rex. You exploited a living thing in a cage for money. Huh? And you? The man who proved raptors can follow orders. You never thought about the applications of your research, Owen? How many millions a trained predator might be worth? You two, you're the parents of the new world.