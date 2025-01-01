Menu
Senator Sherwood Do these animals deserve the same protection given to other species? Or should they just be left to die?
Ian Malcolm How many times do you have to see the evidence? How many times must the point be made? We're causing our own extinction. Too many red lines have been crossed. And our home has, in fundamental ways, been polluted by avarice and political megalomania. Genetic power has now been unleashed and of course, that's going to be catastrophic. This change was inevitable from the moment we brought the first dinosaur back from extinction. We convince ourselves that sudden change is something that happens outside the normal order of things, like a car crash, or that it's beyond our control, like a fatal illness. We don't conceive of sudden, radical, irrational change as woven into the very fabric of existence. Yet, I can assure you, it most assuredly is. And it's happening now. Humans and dinosaurs are now gonna be force to coexist. These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after. We're gonna have to adjust to new threat that we can't imagine. We've entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World.
Owen Grady [to Claire; joking] If I don't make it back... remember that you're the one that made me come here.
[smirks]
Owen Grady I'll be alright!
Claire Dearing [looks at the computer screen] Proximity Alert. Something's coming.
Franklin Webb Where does that tunnel lead?
Claire Dearing Well, it connects to the rest of the... park.
Franklin Webb [extremely nervous; looks at the tunnel with Claire] It's the T. Rex. It's the T. Rex. It's the T. Rex. Claire, it's the T. Rex. It's the T. Rex. It's the...
Claire Dearing Will you stop? It's not the T. Rex! Probably.
Franklin Webb Probably?
[lava downpours behind them]
Franklin Webb Lava! Lava! Lava, lava!
Claire Dearing Deep breathes, Franklin!
[a dinosaur growls behind them in the tunnel; Claire and Franklin look into it]
Claire Dearing [a Baryonyx emerges from the tunnel and roars; Franklin screams] See! Not a T. Rex!
Franklin Webb How is this better?
Owen Grady Nervous flyer?
Franklin Webb Would you ride a thousand pound horse with big wheels on the sides?
Owen Grady I rode a motorcycle through the jungle with a pack of raptors.
Franklin Webb We're not compatible.
Ian Malcolm I think that we should allow our, uh, magnificent , glorious dinosaurs to be taken out by the volcano.
Senator Sherwood [someone in the crowd says "Murderer"] Silence, please!
Ian Malcolm As deeply sad as that would be, we altered the course of natural history. This is a correction.
Senator Sherwood Are you suggestion that the Almighty is taking matters into his own hands?
Ian Malcolm Senator, with all do respect, God's not part of the equation. No. What I mean is that in the last century, we amassed landmark technological power. And we've consistently proven ourselves incapable of handling that power. 80 years ago, who could have predicted nuclear proliferation and then there it was. And now we've got genetic power, so how long is it going to take to spread around the globe and what's going to be done with it? It ain't going to stop with the de-extinction of the dinosaurs.
Senator Sherwood I'm not sure I know that you're talking about.
Ian Malcolm I'm talking about man-made cataclysmic change.
Senator Sherwood What kinda of change?
Ian Malcolm Change is like death. You don't know what it looks like till you're standing at the gates.
Owen Grady [to the Stygimoloch] Hey, buddy. You thinkin' what I'm thinkin'?
Claire Dearing [imprisoned with Owen; watches two dinosaurs, a mother and a child] Do you remember the first time you saw a dinosaur? First time you see them, it's like... a miracle. You read about them in books, you see the bones in museums but you don't really... believe it. They're like myths. And then you see... the first one alive.
Owen Grady This is not your fault.
Claire Dearing But it is.
Owen Grady No. This one's on me. I showed them the way.
Franklin Webb Am I dead?
Owen Grady Not yet, kid!
[first lines]
Sub Pilot Relax. Anything in here would be dead by now.
Owen Grady [taps the unconscious T-Rex in a truck; to Claire] She's tranqued. Okay, okay, okay, I got it. Come on.
[summons Claire over]
Claire Dearing [frightened] Okay.
[the T-Rex sleepily moves, pressing Owen against the truck]
Claire Dearing Are you okay?
Owen Grady [raises a thumbs-up in the air] I'm okay!
Claire Dearing [about the dinosaurs] How many can you save?
Eli Mills Eleven species... For sure. I mean, more, if we can. But time is against us, I'm afraid. There is one animal in particular that poses a real challenge for us.
Claire Dearing Blue.
Eli Mills I didn't know she had a name. But Blue, is potentially the second most intelligent piece of life on this planet. And she's the last of her kind. She must be preserved.
Claire Dearing She can pick up your scent a mile off. You will never capture her.
Eli Mills Well, we thought you might know someone who could help. Maybe you can convince him.
Claire Dearing Blue is alive.
Owen Grady Jesus, Claire!
Claire Dearing You raised her, Owen. You... you spent years of your life working with her. You're just gonna let her die?
Owen Grady Well, yeah.
Claire Dearing Come on, you're a better man than you think you are.
Owen Grady You should write fortune cookies.
Ian Malcolm Genetic power has now been unleashed. And of course, that's gonna be catastrophic.
[Claire, Owen and Maisie are confronted by Mills]
Claire Dearing We're gonna stop this! All of it!
Eli Mills It's too late! You think you can turn back the clock and stop this whole thing when Hammond decided to play God? You can't put it back in the box!
[to Maisie]
Eli Mills Maisie, come!
[Maisie hesitates. Claire tightens her protective embrace around Maisie. Owen stands protectively between Mills and Maisie]
Owen Grady Leave her alone, Mills.
Eli Mills [realizing] Ohhh... So you're gonna take care of her, huh?
[pause]
Eli Mills [about Maisie] YOU have no idea *what* she is. Did you ever wondered why Hammond broke his partnership with Lockwood? Lockwood NEVER had a grandchild!
[Owen and Claire look at each other, confused and shocked]
Eli Mills [cont.; as Maisie stares at him in shock] He just wanted his daughter back. He had the technology. He created another. He made HER again.
Owen Grady [Comforting Blue] You know me. That's right, that's right.
[Blue is shot in the neck by a tranquilizer dart by Eli Mills's men]
Owen Grady Hold your... I told you to wait for my signal! Back your men up right now!
[Blue lunges at one of the men, who shoots her unconscious]
[Maisie has just released the dinosaurs, despite Owen's protests]
Maisie Lockwood I had to. They're alive...
[looks up; tearfully]
Maisie Lockwood ...like Me.
Claire Dearing [screams at Owen as she and Franklin get in the gyrosphere] Get in!
Mr. Eversoll This evening we will preview a new asset that we've been developing. A creature of the future made from pieces of the past.
Claire Dearing [after Blue is captured by Mills] It was all a lie!
Zia Rodriguez [about a dinosaur] Never thought I would see one in real life.
Owen Grady [about the dinosaurs] They're gonna sell them.
Zia Rodriguez Not Blue. They need her for something else.
Owen Grady We hit that town, we call the cavalry to shut this down.
Ken Wheatley [pulls a tooth from a baby stegosaurus] Beautiful. You're gonna feel that when you wake up.
Owen Grady So, you're what... dating an accountant now? An insurance actuary? Your skin looks nice. Dermatologist?
Claire Dearing Owen...
Owen Grady Does he check you for moles?
Claire Dearing Stop.
Owen Grady A ventriloquist?
Claire Dearing This is not why we're here, okay?
Owen Grady Yeah, I know why we're here. Lockwood's little flunky called me. Rescue op. Save the dinosaurs from an island that's about to explode. What could go wrong?
Claire Dearing I'm going.
Owen Grady Don't.
Claire Dearing I don't have a choice.
Owen Grady What? Of course you have a choice.
Claire Dearing So, what, I should just build my own cabin, play pool, and drink beer all day while these dinosaurs go extinct?
Owen Grady Yeah. I like pool.
Claire Dearing Seriously? I can't believe you think that you left me!
Owen Grady Replay the conversation in your head, all right? You said, "You wanna go live in your van like a bum? Go ahead, Owen." And I said, "Okay."
Claire Dearing So, how is that you leaving me?
Owen Grady Because I left. I left you.
Claire Dearing You left because I told you to.
Owen Grady And then, I left. Because you didn't wanna live in a van on the side of the road. Remember?
Claire Dearing No. No, no, no, no, because you wouldn't let me drive the damn van for five minutes.
Owen Grady I'm chivalrous. What can I do?
Claire Dearing You are so stubborn.
Owen Grady [after Blue is shot unconscious] Wheatley, you son of a bitch!
[Owen is shot by Wheatley, who blows a puff of air at Owen, who passes out]
Claire Dearing [seeing the Indoraptor for the first time] What is that thing?
Maisie Lockwood They made it.
Owen Grady Blue, come with me. We'll take you to a safe place, okay?
Eli Mills Hi, Claire. I just wanted to come and apologize. I didn't want to bring you into any of this, but it was the only way to get the raptor.
[Claire tries to grab him through the bars, Owen pulls her off]
Owen Grady Come on. So what? This is It? I mean, you're a smart guy. You could have started a foundation, cured cancer, but instead you... what? Selling endangered species?
Eli Mills I save these animals.
Claire Dearing You betrayed a dying man for money.
Eli Mills Claire, I admire your idealism, but we both exploited these animals. But at least I have the integrity to admit it.
Claire Dearing I never, ever did anything remotely illegal.
Eli Mills You authorized the creation of the Indominus Rex. You exploited a living thing in a cage for money. Huh? And you? The man who proved raptors can follow orders. You never thought about the applications of your research, Owen? How many millions a trained predator might be worth? You two, you're the parents of the new world.
Claire Dearing Can I buy you a beer?
Owen Grady Did you bring 'em or do we gotta, like, go somewhere?
Ken Wheatley [looking through truck window] You got a heartbeat?
Zia Rodriguez Yeah. Do you?
Ken Wheatley I need blood samples.
Zia Rodriguez I'm not here to help you reset the food chain, so take your own damn samples.
Ken Wheatley [after closing the tuck window] What a nasty woman.
Benjamin Lockwood John said it best: "These creatures don't need our protection. They need our absence."
Ken Wheatley [as he enters the auction room, before he gets eaten by the Indoraptor] Mills! Mills, where are you? I want my bonus!
