No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Raja Jani

Raja Jani

Raja Jani 18+
Synopsis

A queen is fooled into believing that a street-dancer is her grand-daughter.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 7 March 1972
Release date
7 March 1972 India
Production Seven Arts Films
Also known as
Raja Jani, Любимият раджа, राजा जानी
Director
Mohan Segal
Cast
Dharmendra
Dharmendra
Hema Malini
Hema Malini
Prem Nath
Prem Chopra
Johnny Walker
Cast and Crew
