No poster for this film
Raja Jani
Raja Jani
Raja Jani
18+
Romantic
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
A queen is fooled into believing that a street-dancer is her grand-daughter.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
7 March 1972
Release date
7 March 1972
India
Production
Seven Arts Films
Also known as
Raja Jani, Любимият раджа, राजा जानी
Director
Mohan Segal
Cast
Dharmendra
Hema Malini
Prem Nath
Prem Chopra
Johnny Walker
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Raja Jani
7.9
Mera Naam Joker
(1970)
Film rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
