Kinoafisha
Films
Lawrence of Arabia
Lawrence of Arabia Awards
Awards and nominations of Lawrence of Arabia 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Cinematography - Color
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Best British Screenplay
Winner
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
