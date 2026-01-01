Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet
Date of Birth
28 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Tunnel
(2013)
7.9
Embrace of the Serpent
(2015)
7.3
Snabba Cash
(2021)
Filmography
5.9
Fortress
Luka
Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, Armenia / Belgium / Bulgaria / Italy / Netherlands
7.3
Wil
Wil
Drama, History, War
2023, Belgium / Poland
5.9
Land of Women
La terra delle donne
Drama
2023, Italy
5.2
The Magnet Man
The Magnet Man
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2023, Belgium / France / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Watch trailer
7.3
Snabba Cash
Drama, Crime
2021, Sweden
6.6
Nr. 10
Nr. 10
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2021, Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
7
Into the Night
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
7.3
The Forgotten Battle
De slag om de Schelde
Drama, War
2020, Netherlands / Lithuania / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree