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Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet Jan Bijvoet
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Bijvoet

Jan Bijvoet

Jan Bijvoet

Date of Birth
28 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Tunnel 8.0
The Tunnel (2013)
Embrace of the Serpent 7.9
Embrace of the Serpent (2015)
Snabba Cash 7.3
Snabba Cash (2021)

Filmography

Fortress 5.9
Fortress Luka
Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Armenia / Belgium / Bulgaria / Italy / Netherlands
Wil 7.3
Wil Wil
Drama, History, War 2023, Belgium / Poland
Land of Women 5.9
Land of Women La terra delle donne
Drama 2023, Italy
The Magnet Man 5.2
The Magnet Man The Magnet Man
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2023, Belgium / France / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Snabba Cash 7.3
Snabba Cash
Drama, Crime 2021, Sweden
Nr. 10 6.6
Nr. 10 Nr. 10
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi 2021, Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Into the Night 7
Into the Night
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
The Forgotten Battle 7.3
The Forgotten Battle De slag om de Schelde
Drama, War 2020, Netherlands / Lithuania / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
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