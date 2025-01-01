Menu
Embrace of the Serpent Movie Quotes

Embrace of the Serpent Movie Quotes

Young Karamakate Knowledge belongs to all. You do not understand that. You are just a white man.
Old Karamakate To become warriors, the cohiuanos must abandon all and go alone to the jungle, guided only by their dreams. In this journey, he has to find out, in solitude and silence, who he really is. He must become a wanderer dream. Many are lost, and some never return. But those who return they are ready to face what is to come.
Young Karamakate A chullachaqui. We all have one, it resembles us, but it is empty, hollow. A chullachaqui has no memory. He just wanders the world, empty, like a ghost, lost in a time without time.
Nilbio Torres
Antonio Bolivar
