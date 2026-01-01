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Nilbio Torres Nilbio Torres
Kinoafisha Persons Nilbio Torres

Nilbio Torres

Nilbio Torres

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Embrace of the Serpent 7.9
Embrace of the Serpent (2015)

Filmography

Embrace of the Serpent 7.9
Embrace of the Serpent El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent
Drama, Adventure 2015, Argentina / Colombia / Venezuela
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