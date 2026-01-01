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Filmography
Nilbio Torres
Nilbio Torres
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nilbio Torres
Nilbio Torres
Nilbio Torres
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Embrace of the Serpent
(2015)
Filmography
7.9
Embrace of the Serpent
El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent
Drama, Adventure
2015, Argentina / Colombia / Venezuela
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