Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films My Farm Is My Castle

My Farm Is My Castle

My Farm Is My Castle 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Czechia / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 25 October 2014
Release date
6 November 2014 Czechia
Also known as
Jáma, My Home, My Farm Is My Castle, Minu kodu, Яма
Director
Jirí Stejskal
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more