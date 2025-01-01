Christy BeamI lost my faith. Because of that, I didn't see what was all around me. Albert Einstein said there are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle and the other is as though everything is a miracle. I'm the first to tell you I wasn't living my life as though everything is a miracle. I missed a lot. Miracles are everywhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christy BeamMiracles are God. And God is forgiveness. Why was Anna healed when today around the world there are so many children suffering? I don't know the answer. But after everything I've been through, I've realized I'm not alone. And whatever you may be going through, I am here to tell you, you are not alone. Miracles are God's way of letting us know he's here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Christy Beam[narrating]As you can see, we now live as if every day is a miracle. Because for us, it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pastor ScottLet me tell you, at the lowest points of my life I've tried it both ways: doing everything I can to connect to God, or walking away. And in my experience, one feels a whole lot better than the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna BeamIt hurts, Mommy. Don't you understand that it never stops hurting? It never stops.
Christy BeamOh, I'm sorry, honey. I know it does. I know it does.
Christy BeamThere are so many things I don't know. But I know God loves you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DoctorOther than the possibility of a slight concussion, your daughter has no broken bones, complete movement of all her limbs. There's no internal bleeding, no indication of bruising. In fact, after hitting the ground skull first with dirt packed to the top of her head, she regained consciousness, woke up with a smile on her face. Oh, my God. Quite frankly, I've been a doctor for 25 years. Never seen anything like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Christy Beam[narrating]When I was growin' up, people didn't really talk about miracles. I'm not sure I understood what they were or if I believed in them. A miracle is defined as something not explicable by natural or scientific laws. But then how do you explain it? How does it happen? Who or what is behind it?
AngelaSee? So, you know. You either roll with it or you get rolled on. You get rolled on, you get flat.
[great big smile]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Nurko[handing Christy his Elmo tie]My patient's better and I have a wonderful feeling that this is good-bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pastor ScottKevin told me what those ladies said to you, and I... I have to say, I sure wish that I could give everybody a spiritual IQ test before they walk in the door.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adelynn BeamIt sucks being six.
Abbie BeamYou should watch your mouth, Adelynn. You know, you could go to hell for swearing.
Adelynn BeamI'm not going to hell. Hell is in California.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BenI believe her. I saw Anna in the hospital. She was gravely ill. So much so that I wasn't sure she was going to make it out. I've never been a religious person. But my beautiful daughter... My beautiful daughter died recently. Her name was Haley. And she was 10. She had cancer. And she suffered a great deal. But the last few weeks of her life were different. She felt... She felt safe. She felt loved. She felt... She felt God. And she felt that way because Anna gave her faith. She gave her peace. So... I came here today from Boston to thank Annabel. And to thank you for sharing your story.