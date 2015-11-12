Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Materia
Poster of Materia
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Materia

Materia

Materia 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 12 November 2015
Release date
12 November 2015 Russia Самокат 18+
12 November 2015 Belarus
12 November 2015 Kazakhstan
12 November 2015 Ukraine
Production RapIra NN Production Company
Also known as
Materiya, Matter, Материя
Director
Natalya Naftalieva
Cast
Darya Pashkova
Dmitriy Gavrilov
Grigoriy Nasonov
Egor Baranovsky
Arman Hairov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Materia
Za vstrechu 0.0
Za vstrechu (2014)
The vanished empire 7.1
The vanished empire (2007)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more