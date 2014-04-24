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Poster of Alentejo, Alentejo
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Alentejo, Alentejo
7.4

Alentejo, Alentejo

, 2015
Alentejo, Alentejo
Portugal / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Alentejo, Alentejo
7.4

Cast

Hugo Bentes
Cantador
Director Sérgio Tréfaut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 24 April 2014
Release date
24 April 2014 Portugal
Production Faux - Edições e Audiovisuais
Also known as
Alentejo, Alentejo

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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