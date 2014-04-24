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7.4
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Alentejo, Alentejo
7.4
Alentejo, Alentejo
, 2015
Alentejo, Alentejo
Portugal / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Hugo Bentes
Cantador
Director
Sérgio Tréfaut
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
24 April 2014
Release date
24 April 2014
Portugal
Production
Faux - Edições e Audiovisuais
Also known as
Alentejo, Alentejo
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes
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