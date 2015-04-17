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Poster of Meadowland
5.8
Meadowland - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Meadowland
5.8

Meadowland

, 2015
Meadowland
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Meadowland
5.8
Meadowland - trailer
Meadowland  trailer

Synopsis

In the hazy aftermath of an unimaginable loss, Sarah and Phil come unhinged, recklessly ignoring the repercussions. Phil starts to lose sight of his morals; Sarah takes off on a potentially disastrous journey, falling deeper into her own fever dream.

Cast

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Juno Temple
Juno Temple
Giovanni Ribisi
Giovanni Ribisi
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Director Reed Morano
Writer Chris Rossi
Composer Adam Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 7 October 2016
World premiere 17 April 2015
Release date
17 April 2015 Russia 16+
17 April 2015 Kazakhstan
17 April 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production BRON Studios, Itaca Films
Also known as
Meadowland, Dans la brume du soir, Sem Volta, Dentro del dolor, Güneşi Kaybetmek, Kaunil aasal, Lehull az éj, Meadowland - Scomparso, Луговая страна, ミッシング・サン

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Meadowland - trailer
Meadowland Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Adam I know who you are. You're a teacher, at Essex County, right? I know, I know, cause I've seen you. My son goes to school there. Yeah, not teaching today, huh?
Sarah No.
Adam What is it, recess? My son's name is Adam. He's "special needs." You'd recognize him if you saw him.
Sarah There's a lot of kids.
Adam You know what this song's supposed to be about?
Sarah It's about a fire lake?
Adam Wow, you are a teacher.
Sarah You send your son to a regular school?
Adam Yeah, until they kick him out.
Sarah You don't send him to a special education program, or anything?
Adam No, he's... He's a foster kid, right? And the agency claims they didn't know about his condition. We thought we were getting a...
Sarah ...normal kid?
Adam Yeah right, okay, I'm an asshole, alright? But you know, look, it's a burden.
Sarah They don't let you just dump him?
Adam I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
Sarah You should be.
Adam Look, I mean... He's a sweet kid but if you're looking for Rain Man, or like a math genius, or a classical fucking pianist, you're out of luck.
Sarah I heard that a lot of these kids, though, they're gifted. You just have to recognize what it is.
Adam Oh, he's gifted in starring at the fucking TV all day. So am I. And what's your special talent? What are you good at?
Sarah Well, I'm...
Sarah [Sarah and Joe start to have sex in a hotel room and Sarah rides Joe even harder] Fuck! Fuck me! Harder! Oh yeah! Do that! Do that! Yes!
Sarah [after Joe cums on Sarah's face, she starts to get dress] Is it three o'clock yet?
Adam No.
Sarah I'm supposed to pick up Adam. And I'm giving you a B+.
Adam Well, I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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