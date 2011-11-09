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Poster of On the Inside
5.6
Kinoafisha Films On the Inside
5.6

On the Inside

, 2011
On the Inside
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of On the Inside
5.6

Synopsis

A decent but troubled young man is sent to a psychiatric institution for the criminally insane and soon finds himself in a fight for his life battling ghosts inside his head and very real enemies all around him.

Cast

Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
Allen Meneric
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Mia Conlon
Dash Mihok
Dash Mihok
Carl Tarses
Joanne Baron
Mrs. Standings
Haley Webb
Allen's Girlfriend
Nicholas Balzer
D.W. Brown
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Dr. Lofton
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Ben Marshal
Tariq Trotter
Tom Bogotus
Daniel Franzese
Daniel Franzese
Paul Warren
Daniel London
Nathan Parks
Director D.W. Brown
Writer D.W. Brown
Composer Haim Mazar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 9 November 2011
Release date
9 November 2011 Russia 16+
31 December 2011 Canada
9 November 2011 Kazakhstan
31 December 2011 USA
9 November 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Production Mike Wittlin Productions
Also known as
On the Inside, A Instituição, Bên Trong, Desde el interior, Folie meurtrière, In Northwood, O Mal de Dentro, On the Inside - La prigione dei folli, W zamknięciu, Изнутри, On the Inside (2011), On the Inside - In Northwood

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb

Quotes

Ben Marshal I want to be happy. I think that's what I want. There's this other thing in me, though, that doesn't seem to care about that. I think... I just, I have to think... all this was handed down to me. Like, it's been always coming down to me from somewhere. Like, from somewhere before there were horses, before... I dunno, like by a great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great... What was I saying?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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