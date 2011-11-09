Ben Marshal I want to be happy. I think that's what I want. There's this other thing in me, though, that doesn't seem to care about that. I think... I just, I have to think... all this was handed down to me. Like, it's been always coming down to me from somewhere. Like, from somewhere before there were horses, before... I dunno, like by a great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great... What was I saying?