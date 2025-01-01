Menu
The Diary of a Teenage Girl Movie Quotes

Minnie So, maybe nobody loves me. Maybe nobody will ever love me. But maybe it's not about being loved by somebody else.
Minnie What's the point of living if nobody loves you. Nobody sees you. Nobody touches you.
Minnie I hate you!
Monroe [softly] Yeah, well, I like you.
[first lines]
Minnie I had sex today... Holy shit.
Minnie I want someone to be so totally in love with me that they would feel like they would die if I were gone. Maybe Monroe could love me like that.
Minnie I always thought I wanted to be exactly like my mom. But she thinks she needs a man to be happy. I don't.
Minnie It feels like there are little weights hanging from my heart that swing and tug every time I move, every time the wind blows.
Minnie It would've been better to have slept and dreamed than to watch the night pass and the slow moon sink.
Minnie This is for all the girls when they have grown. Signing off, trusty diary. Love, Minnie Goetze.
Minnie Don't laugh at me!
[playfully hitting him]
Monroe Or what?
[laughing with her]
Minnie OR I'M GONNA TELL MY MOTHER!
Monroe [pauses, stunned] Get dressed.
Minnie What? You can't take it?
Monroe [trying to contain his anger] Get *dressed*.
Minnie No!
Monroe [exploding] YOU RUINED IT, MINNIE! YOU'RE A FUCKING CHILD! I SHOULD TELL YOUR MOTHER! YOU WANT THAT? YOU'RE MANIPULATING ME! WELL I'M NOT HAVING IT!
Minnie [starts to cry, crouches to the floor, naked]
[Minnie runs to the bathroom and locks herself in to talk to Kimmie on the phone privately. Gretel shows up right behind and starts listening in]
Kimmie [voice] Alright, tell me.
Minnie [whispering excitedly] I can't tell you; you have to guess.
Kimmie [voice] You fucked somebody!
Minnie [surprised, giggling] What? How did you know?
Kimmie [on the other end of the line, curling her hair in front of the mirror, smiling] I'm so happy. Who was it?
Minnie [whispering loudly] Guess! Gretel is listening.
Gretel [from outside the bathroom door] I am not! You're so full of yourself!
