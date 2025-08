[Minnie runs to the bathroom and locks herself in to talk to Kimmie on the phone privately. Gretel shows up right behind and starts listening in]

Kimmie [voice] Alright, tell me.

Minnie [whispering excitedly] I can't tell you; you have to guess.

Kimmie [voice] You fucked somebody!

Minnie [surprised, giggling] What? How did you know?

Kimmie [on the other end of the line, curling her hair in front of the mirror, smiling] I'm so happy. Who was it?

Minnie [whispering loudly] Guess! Gretel is listening.