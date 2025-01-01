Menu
Films
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Diary of a Teenage Girl Movie Quotes
The Diary of a Teenage Girl Movie Quotes
Minnie
So, maybe nobody loves me. Maybe nobody will ever love me. But maybe it's not about being loved by somebody else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
What's the point of living if nobody loves you. Nobody sees you. Nobody touches you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
I hate you!
Monroe
[softly]
Yeah, well, I like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Minnie
I had sex today... Holy shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
I want someone to be so totally in love with me that they would feel like they would die if I were gone. Maybe Monroe could love me like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
I always thought I wanted to be exactly like my mom. But she thinks she needs a man to be happy. I don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
It feels like there are little weights hanging from my heart that swing and tug every time I move, every time the wind blows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
It would've been better to have slept and dreamed than to watch the night pass and the slow moon sink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
This is for all the girls when they have grown. Signing off, trusty diary. Love, Minnie Goetze.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie
Don't laugh at me!
[playfully hitting him]
Monroe
Or what?
[laughing with her]
Minnie
OR I'M GONNA TELL MY MOTHER!
Monroe
[pauses, stunned]
Get dressed.
Minnie
What? You can't take it?
Monroe
[trying to contain his anger]
Get *dressed*.
Minnie
No!
Monroe
[exploding]
YOU RUINED IT, MINNIE! YOU'RE A FUCKING CHILD! I SHOULD TELL YOUR MOTHER! YOU WANT THAT? YOU'RE MANIPULATING ME! WELL I'M NOT HAVING IT!
Minnie
[starts to cry, crouches to the floor, naked]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Minnie runs to the bathroom and locks herself in to talk to Kimmie on the phone privately. Gretel shows up right behind and starts listening in]
Kimmie
[voice]
Alright, tell me.
Minnie
[whispering excitedly]
I can't tell you; you have to guess.
Kimmie
[voice]
You fucked somebody!
Minnie
[surprised, giggling]
What? How did you know?
Kimmie
[on the other end of the line, curling her hair in front of the mirror, smiling]
I'm so happy. Who was it?
Minnie
[whispering loudly]
Guess! Gretel is listening.
Gretel
[from outside the bathroom door]
I am not! You're so full of yourself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
