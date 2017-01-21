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Poster of The Yellow Birds
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Yellow Birds
5.8

The Yellow Birds

, 2016
The Yellow Birds
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Yellow Birds
5.8

Synopsis

Two young soldiers, Bartle (21) and Murph (18) navigate the terrors of the Iraq war under the command of the older, troubled Sergeant Sterling. All the while, Bartle is tortured by a promise he made to Murph's mother before their deployment.

Cast

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Jack Huston
Jack Huston
Sergeant Sterling
Will Poulter
Will Poulter
Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
Daniel Murphy
Alden Ehrenreich
Alden Ehrenreich
Bartle
Daniel Jose Molina
Manolo Vasquez
Mikey Collins
Virgil Whitaker
Carrie Alexander
Jenny Smith
Carter Redwood
Carter Redwood
Lenny Crockett
Olivia Crocicchia
Tess
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Amy Bartle
Gershwyn Eustache Jnr
Lt. Seth Barlow
Director David Lowery, Alexandre Moors
Writer David Lowery, R.F.I. Porto, Kevin Powers
Composer Adam Peters, Adam Wiltzie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 15 June 2018
World premiere 21 January 2017
Release date
21 January 2017 Russia
21 January 2017 Kazakhstan
24 May 2018 Portugal
21 January 2017 USA
21 January 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $57,946
Production Cinelou Films, Story Mining & Supply Co., Echo Films
Also known as
The Yellow Birds, Pássaros Amarelos, Il destino di un soldato, Sivatagi madarak, Zlutí ptáci, Żółtodzioby, Η μοίρα ενός στρατιώτη, Желтые птицы, Жълтите птици, 黃鳥(2017)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Brandon Bartle [narrating] The war tried to kill us in the spring. And the summer. It tried to kill us every day. It didn't explain itself. It didn't tell us why it brought us there, or what it wanted. It just took. It killed some of us before we knew we were dead. Pretty soon it was hard to tell who was alive and who was just a ghost.
Brandon Bartle We lost Murph somewhere in there, not really sure when. Even before we lost him, he was gone. I wish the truth were different than what I remembered. I wish I could find an order that made sense.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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