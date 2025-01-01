Brandon Bartle[narrating]The war tried to kill us in the spring. And the summer. It tried to kill us every day. It didn't explain itself. It didn't tell us why it brought us there, or what it wanted. It just took. It killed some of us before we knew we were dead. Pretty soon it was hard to tell who was alive and who was just a ghost.
Brandon BartleWe lost Murph somewhere in there, not really sure when. Even before we lost him, he was gone. I wish the truth were different than what I remembered. I wish I could find an order that made sense.