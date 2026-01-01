Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexandre Moors Alexandre Moors
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Moors

Alexandre Moors

Alexandre Moors

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Blue Caprice 5.9
Blue Caprice (2013)
The Yellow Birds 5.8
The Yellow Birds (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Yellow Birds 5.8
The Yellow Birds The Yellow Birds
Drama, War 2016, USA
Blue Caprice 5.9
Blue Caprice Blue Caprice
Crime 2013, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more