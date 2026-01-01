Menu
Kinoafisha
Alexandre Moors
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
Blue Caprice
(2013)
5.8
The Yellow Birds
(2016)
Filmography
5.8
The Yellow Birds
The Yellow Birds
Drama, War
2016, USA
5.9
Blue Caprice
Blue Caprice
Crime
2013, USA
Watch trailer
