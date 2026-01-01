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Kinoafisha Films Magik

Magik

, 2016
Magik
Canada / Animation, Fantasy / 18+

Synopsis

Lewis Clark is a brilliant author who stumbles upon a world of Magic after the disappearance of his two young children. He begins a quest to try to stop the insidious evil that threatens to destroy both his new world and his old one.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Lewis
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Dominique Swain
Dominique Swain
Tom Riley
Tom Riley
Writer Stephen Wallis
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2016
Budget $40,000,000
Also known as
Magik, Büyücü, Волшебство

Cartoon rating

0.0
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