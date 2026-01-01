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Magik
Magik
, 2016
Magik
Canada / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Lewis Clark is a brilliant author who stumbles upon a world of Magic after the disappearance of his two young children. He begins a quest to try to stop the insidious evil that threatens to destroy both his new world and his old one.
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Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch
Lewis
Matthew Goode
Dominique Swain
Tom Riley
Writer
Stephen Wallis
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2016
Budget
$40,000,000
Also known as
Magik, Büyücü, Волшебство
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