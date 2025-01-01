Agnes [to the Scar Faced Man] You saw a for real, like, unicorn? What did it look like? Did you pet it? Did it smell like candy? Was it FLUFFY?

The Scar Faced Man It was so fluffy... I thought I was gonna die!

[Agnes smiles and screams extremely loud]

Lucy Wilde [outside the shop] Agnes!

[breaks in and severely attacks everyone]

Lucy Wilde Excuse me!

[grabs a dart from someone and puts it in another person]

[picks Agnes up]

Lucy Wilde Are you okay?

[pants]

Edith Yeah, we're fine. Are you...?

Agnes Unicorns are really real! And I'm gonna find ONE!

[happily runs outside the shop]