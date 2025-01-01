Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Despicable Me 3 Despicable Me 3 Movie Quotes

Despicable Me 3 Movie Quotes

Gru You told me my father died of disappointment the day I was born!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Wilde [from trailer]
[spotting Gru and Dru with a weapon]
Lucy Wilde So, you two are villains now?
Gru Whaa...?
[hides the weapon]
Gru I mean, hello, sweetie.
Dru [whispering to Gru out of the corner of his mouth] Busted...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mel the Minion [singing onstage in the Sing competition with other Minions] Pito pato milo mila taka tiki poulet tika Cepa la joi demitoka lana moule macarena. Pao leggis pabo pati mele cepa maka guta mami lebel mela mustache elle muchaaaa...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Lucy Wilde Let's get him.
Gru Honey, he's my brother. We'll give him a 5 minute head start.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru Wait, did we...
Dru ...just finish...
Gru ...each...
Dru ...other's...
Gru Gru, Dru: Sentences!
Dru [laughs]
Gru [laughs] Sorry, it's a twin thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Lucy Wilde Agents Grucy are closing fast!
Gru Yes! Wait, wha? What did you call us?
Lucy Wilde Grucy. You know, Gru and Lucy mushed together. Grucy.
Gru [laughs] I like it, but not a lot. I don't like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnes The soup of the day, madame and monsieur. The Gummi Bears were my idea.
Gru [Looks warily at soup] Mmm. Looks almost too good to even eat. Am I right?
Agnes But I made it for you.
Gru [Takes a spoonful, struggles to avoid retching] Mmm, mmm, mmm! Good soup! I love the combination...
[swallows]
Gru ... of Gummi Bears and meat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt [On TV] Gum one, gum all!
Balthazar Bratt "Gum one, gum all!" Seriously, how did this show not win an Emmy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo No, I meant to be tougher on them, not me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Lucy Wilde [about Dru's mansion] This place is amazing!
Dru It's nice, I guess, sure.
[puts on sunglasses]
Dru I'm not really into things...
[opens the doors, which reveals tons of red vehicles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dru Face it, Gru! Villainy is in your blood!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Minion [looks at a statue of a Gru relative and laughs; to another Minion] Hey, sesct Gru gon boobs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from TV Spot]
Valerie Da Vinci Agent Gru, YOU'RE FIRED!
Lucy Wilde If you fire him, you're gonna have to fire me. Do you really wanna do that? Alu-ya.
[guards throw them out]
Lucy Wilde Well, I guess she did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru Seriously?
[Fritz limps back]
Fritz I really must...
[adjusts his spine]
Fritz ... have a word with you on behalf of your twin brother, Dru.
Gru Whaa? Twin brother?
Agnes Twin brother?
Minions Twin brother?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt [Repeated line] I've been a bad boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru [hanging naked from strings of bubble gum; passes a window with a group of people singing happy birthday who start laughing and taking photos] Happy Birthday dear Dan. Happy Birthday...
Minions [watching from binoculars] ... to you!
[laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Wilde Nobody, NOBODY curses my daughter, you got that? Because if you mess with Margo, you mess with me! And I promise, you do not want to mess with me! Do you understand me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [to Gru] I brought you here to continue the family business. Villainy is in your blood!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnes [to the Scar Faced Man] You saw a for real, like, unicorn? What did it look like? Did you pet it? Did it smell like candy? Was it FLUFFY?
The Scar Faced Man It was so fluffy... I thought I was gonna die!
[Agnes smiles and screams extremely loud]
Lucy Wilde [outside the shop] Agnes!
[breaks in and severely attacks everyone]
Lucy Wilde Excuse me!
[grabs a dart from someone and puts it in another person]
Lucy Wilde Don't worry, I'm here!
[picks Agnes up]
Lucy Wilde Are you okay?
[pants]
Edith Yeah, we're fine. Are you...?
Agnes Unicorns are really real! And I'm gonna find ONE!
[happily runs outside the shop]
Lucy Wilde [to everyone who is knocked out on the floor after she attacked them] Sorry. Went a little mamma bear on ya. You know, I heard a scream and... Yeah, okay. Have a good one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Agnes [selling the Fluffy Unicorn] He's really good to snuggle with.
Gru [after Agnes sell the Fluffy Unicorn; runs over to her] Agnes, what are you doing?
Agnes Since you don't have a job, I just wanted to help.
Minions Aww...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Fritz Excuse me.
Gru [sighs] Hey, could you...?
[hands Fritz the vacuum wand to a vacuum]
Fritz Oh, uh, of course. Now, as I was saying...
[vacuum turns into a small rocket]
Gru Goodbye.
[the rocket launches with Fritz holding onto it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from Trailer]
Prisoner [to a Minion after they all shower] We've been waiting a long time.
Prisoner [Minion whips him with towel] No, no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Valerie Da Vinci You let the most wanted villain just get away! You're fired!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dru [about the Despicamobile] Goes zero to 400 in three seconds, able to withstand a nuclear blast, armed to the teeth...
[Deploys dozens of weapons]
Gru [laughs] Okay, that's pretty nice!
Dru And it's a hybrid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru [about villainy] I left that life behind me.
Dru I understand. Hmm, I wonder what this does.
[pulls down a lever which reveals the Despicamobile]
Gru Ho ho ho! Holy moly!
Dru Become a villain again.
Gru Mmmm...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru [about the hundreds of Bratt dolls in his lair] He must have bought them all. Who would want a doll like this?
Dru Ooh, I used to have one of these!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt You've ruined everything! And now it's time to die! Any last words, Gru!
Gru You know what? I got two words for you: dance fight!
[starts dancing]
Balthazar Bratt Oh, it is on like Donkey Kong!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru [from trailer]
[to his Minions as they celebrate being villains again]
Gru This does not mean that we are going back to being villains.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt Hello, Gru. How's your transition coming? You know, from world's worst villain to world's worst agent.
[pulls out a gun and aims it at Gru]
Gru [sarcastic] Oh, that's hilarious. You should be on TV.
[slaps the gun away]
Gru Oh, that's right, you were!
[aims the Freeze Ray and aims it at Bratt]
Gru But then you got canceled!
[laughs]
Balthazar Bratt [kicks the Freeze Ray away; pulls out a humongous gun and aims it at Gru] Ha ha!
Gru Oh, what about that?
[punches the gun away and squirts a squirt gun at Bratt]
Gru Whaa...? Ah, girls!
[throws the squirt gun at Bratt and throws punches at him]
Balthazar Bratt [dodges the punches] Dance fight!
[dodges and dances as Gru tries to catch him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru's Mom [shows Gru pictures of when he and Dru were babies] Shortly after you and your brother were born, your father and I divorced, and we each took one son.
[crumples up the pictures]
Gru's Mom Obviously,
[laughs]
Gru's Mom I got second pick.
Gru I have a twin brother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru You didn't have to do that, though. I know you love your job.
Lucy Wilde I love other things more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru MY BROTHER!
[laughs and runs hands through hair in slow-motion]
Gru Ugh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt You know, Clive, playing a villain on TV was fun... but being one in real life is even better! Heist music!
Clive the Robot Here it comes.
[puts cassette on radio; "Take My Breath Away" plays]
Balthazar Bratt What? Clive, what are you doing? How is that heist music!
Clive the Robot Sorry, my bad.
[Flips cassette over; "Bad" by Michael Jackson plays]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Lucy Wilde So, what did you guys do today?
Gru Gru, Dru: [lying] Nothing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from featurette]
Gru [to Agnes] We're going to be fine.
Agnes I just wanted to help, since you don't have a job. I got two whole dollars!
Minions Aww...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from featurette]
Gru How about we steal the largest diamond in the WORLD?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Valerie Da Vinci [looking at a photo of Bratt's attack on a military ship] It's some kind of monster!
Silas Wait, that's not a monster!
[zooms in]
Silas That's a man wearing shoulder pads. There's only one supervillain whose fashion sense is quite that dated... Balthazar Bratt. I want every agent on the scene immediately!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru So, how are things career-wise?
Gru [lying] Ha ha, great! So so great, crushing it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Lucy Wilde Get ready!
Gru Get ready for wha...
[Lucy propels him off his water bike and onto a military ship]
Gru ... aaaaAAAAHH...
Balthazar Bratt Hello, Gru.
[threatens Gru with his large gun]
Balthazar Bratt Ha ha!
Gru [knocks the gun away] Oh, what about that?
[squirts a squirt gun in Bratt's face]
Gru Wha? Agh, girls!
[tries to punch Bratt, who slides beneath him]
Balthazar Bratt Dance fight!
[dodges, dances, and sings all at once as Gru tries to catch him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Museum Director Monsier Pompeux!
Museum Director [kisses Monsiur Pompeux] To what do we owe the presence of the world's foremost gem expert?
Monsieur Pompeux The chief of police sent me. He was concerned that during the recent heist attempt, the Dumont diamond was replaced with a phony.
Monsieur Pompeux [they all gasp, then Museum Director opens the door, with Monsieur Pompeux walking in to the diamond, snapping his fingers, looking at a diamond, sniffing it, licking it] Ooh-la-la! You have been duped.
Museum Director What? We have?
Monsieur Pompeux Yes! BY ME!
[shoots at the men]
Museum Director But what is...?
[looks at Monsieur Pompeux head]
Museum Director Oh, no!
Museum Director [runs away] Help!
Balthazar Bratt [shoots at Museum Director, taking off Monsieur Pompeux outfit, pressing play button, with the music of Take on Me by A-ha playing, grappling up, revealing the disco light, grabbing the diamond, going up]
Balthazar Bratt I've been a bad boy! Or should I say, Je suis un mauvais garcon!
[laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from TV Spot]
Gru Minions, we're going back to villainy!
[Minions cheer]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnes Agnes, Margo: [to Gru and Lucy] Aloha!
[show them a Hawaiian decorated tree]
Gru [irritated] This is unexpected...
Margo [puts a lei with flowers on it on Gru] Well, you never got to go on a honeymoon, so...
Edith [recording with her phone] ... we made you dinner!
Agnes It's a luau!
[hands Lucy a lei with flowers on it]
Agnes We got pineapples and coconuts and ukuleles!
[drags Lucy as Margo drags Gru]
Gru [irritated still] Oh, yay...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru [from trailer]
[about Balthazar Bratt]
Gru He's getting away!
Lucy Wilde That's what he thinks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru I can't wait to meet my brother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dru You ready to continue the family tradition, you and me?
Gru No.
[admiring a handful of weapons]
Gru I left that life behind me.
Dru Just one heist?
Gru Mmm...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [jumping up and down while "hugging" Gru] Who doesn't love this guy? Look at him! Oh, the hair would make you better.
[lightly punches Gru all over, who tries to stop him]
Dru Look at his face! Oh, he's so mad!
[does an impression of Gru's face]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Balthazar Bratt This is not over!
[overpowers Gru with gun]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Military Officer [to Bratt as he attempts to steal the largest diamond in the world] Freeze!
[Bratt throws an exploding 80s rubix cube at him and other guards]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru [on a boat, which is zooming toward Bratt's tower] I'm going in. Take the wheel.
Dru Ah, I still don't see why I can't go with you!
Gru Hey, we've discussed this! Now is not the time to mess with the plans!
Dru Fine...
[Gru shoots up onto the tower]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Valerie Da Vinci [to Gru and Lucy] How could you let Balthazar Bratt just get away? You're fired!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [slipping down Bratt's tower toward spikes] Ah! I'm gonna be impaled! Ahh!
[stops an inch away from the spikes]
Dru Ha ha, I'm okay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [to Lucy] You must be his beautiful wife!
[spins Lucy into his arms]
Lucy Wilde Oh!
[laughs]
Lucy Wilde Stop it!
[tugs on Dru's scarf]
Lucy Wilde Sweet talker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru I miss the Minions!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from TV Spot]
Prisoner [accidentally kicks a ball the the Minions, who take advantage of it] Hey, give that back!
[Minions refuse and attack]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Lucy tucks the girls in]
Agnes [sleepily] Love you, Mom.
Lucy Wilde [goes into the hall, closes the door softly] I'm a mom... I'm a mom! AAAH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
TV Show Host The year was 1985... and the number one show on TV was...
Balthazar Bratt Evil Bratt!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dru [from trailer] My brother! Finally, I'm meeting you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from TV Spot]
[Minions come into prison room snapping fingers]
Prisoner Oh, no. Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru I'm going in!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru There's always a blind guy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Military Guard [steps on Bratt's bubble gum] Ew...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [to Gru] Your discomfort is hilarious!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from featurette]
Dru [to Gru] Ready to be villains together?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Wilde [to Gru and Dru] Aw, it's so nice to see that you two are getting along. Oh, that's delightful. Not creepy at all. You're gonna stop now though, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Uh, it's okay to tell them no sometimes, too, you know. Moms need to be tough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar Bratt Jamone!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gru [sees a military ship covered in Bratt's bubble gum] WHAAA?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dru [to Gru] My brother!
[jumps up and down and hugging Gru]
Dru Finally I'm meeting you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more