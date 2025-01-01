Menu
Sisters Movie Quotes

Kate Ellis Hey. Lollapazuzu, I'm partying now. You ready for me?
Pazuzu I've been ready. My safe word is "keep going".
Kate Ellis We are looking for... to buy drugs.
Pazuzu What'chu want? I got ketamine, MDMA, Adderall, Bromo-Dragonfly, heroin, coke, crack, codeine, oxys, percs, vikes, PCP, LSD, Dilaudid, mescaline, mushrooms, bath salts, cortisone, Toradol. I got molly. I got her sister Sandra. I got big Frank. I got birth control, I got Plan B. I got that morphine from China they took off the market. Shit to make your dick hard, shit to make your dick soft, shit'll find your dick. That shit there's from Kenya, supposed to be a scurvy cure for silverback gorillas but for humans it just makes them violently masturbate. Did I say crack? because I got more of that, too. I got some Ibuprofen, Aspirin. I got Flintstone Gummies if you want.
Maura Ellis [the sisters are clothes shopping for the party] We need a little less Forever 21 and a little more Suddenly 42.
Kate Ellis Do you have any kids?
Pazuzu I'm sure I do.
Kate Ellis You're so full of shit, I'm gonna buy you Pull-Ups.
James Is it past the tutu?
Kate Ellis What fresh fuckery is this?
James [Reading from Maura's Diary] Dear Diary, today I tried a tampon. No thanks, Tom Hanks.
Kate Ellis You can't start with 'Mony Mony'. That's like starting with anal.
Kate Ellis What kind of last name is Geernt? Geernt. Sounds like a queef on a yoga ball.
Pazuzu Fuck this shit! I'm not going to work tomorrow. TSA can kiss my ass!
[Brinda has crashed Kate and Maura's party and is talking to James, whom Maura has a crush on]
Kate Ellis Are you serious? 'Cause I am straight-up baffled.
Brinda I'm sorry?
Kate Ellis I believe you called this party "a sad and desperate event"?
Brinda Well, I just figured I'd pop in and say hello to everyone. I mean, we're all adults now, right?
Kate Ellis Nice try. On your bike, bitch.
Maura Ellis [whimpers]
Kate Ellis Get your peanut butter outta my sister's chocolate.
Brinda Wow.
Kate Ellis I respect your jumpsuit, but not its contents. Hit it.
Maura Ellis [the sisters have visited their parents uninvited only to realize that they are otherwise engaged] Did we just cock block our parents?
Kate Ellis They were fresh off the sex griddle!
Brinda Everyone say a non-denominational silent prayer to themselves, please.
Maura's Patient No, I don't need lotion in there!
Maura Ellis [Shushes] Yeah, you do need lotion in there.
James A house is just a building, home is a feeling.
Maura Ellis I've been thinking...
Kate Ellis Why?
Kate Ellis I'm not a hothead, I'm brassy!
Alex Hey I'm sorry, hold on one second, hold on one second.
[Pretends to answer phone call during party]
Alex Mom?
Hae-Won Oh, my god!
Alex Yeah. I'll be right there.
[Onlooking party-goers groan]
Alex I'm kidding!
[All laughing]
Alex But thanks for finally laughing, you fucking assholes!
[laughs]
Maura Ellis How can one person have two colonoscopy stories?
Kate Ellis I wish being gay was a choice, because I always did like that shorts and boots look.
Maura Ellis Yeah I dunno, for me the deal breaker might be the eating of the pussy.
Kate Ellis Oh really? 'Cause for me, it would just be the fucking unbearable amount of talking.
Brinda Winter is coming, bitches!
Maura Ellis Can I borrow me your bathroom? Number one only.
Maura Ellis Blue? What would possess a person to paint stained wood blue? What, were you raised on a tugboat?
Maura Ellis I don't wear thongs. I have a very fussy taint.
Kate Ellis You know, I never met a Brayla before.
Brayla I know like three.
Kate Ellis Oh, so you're trending. God bless.
Maura Ellis E-A-T... S-H-I-T.
Alex I can feel my hair growing!
Maura Ellis We are on the way to a shelter to give people this party food.
Brinda Oh, is that why you're dressed like the homeless?
Kate Ellis Kelly. Your profile pic is a low-fat Mexican casserole.
Kelly [unashamed] Yeah. It is.
[Unrated version only]
Kate Ellis Oh, I'm so sorry that you couldn't get laid for the last five millionth time in your life.
Maura Ellis Oh, I get! I get my fucking dick when I want to.
Kate Ellis I know you get tons of dick!
Maura Ellis Just not tonight and not recently.
Kate Ellis Mmmm-hmmm.
Kelly We did it, you guys. We stopped time!
Kate Ellis There's a drunk, blind guy swinging a gun around!
Alex Okay, guys, can you guess who I am? Ready? "You wanna play rough? Okay. Say hello to my little friend!"
Liz Cheech! No, Chong.
Alex No, no, no. "Say hello to my little friend!"
[sprays glue gun]
Rob Tim Allen.
Kate Ellis We're grown-ups! We don't have to clean up after ourselves.
Maura Ellis Maura Ellis, Kate Ellis: Fuck the haters!
Maura Ellis [Policeman writes on his note pad] Why don't you write this on your notepad. E.A.T...
[Policeman starts writing]
Maura Ellis S.H.I.T...
Kate Ellis Okay! Oh My GOD!
Mr. Geernt My apologies. I was worried you were having a party, but I see now you really are having a wake.
[Unrated edition only]
Kate Ellis Why don't you go drive yourself to fucking Petco and find a fucking husband? Or go breastfeed a squirrel, you sad excuse for a woman.
